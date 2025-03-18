How Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Were Brought Back To Earth

After an unexpectedly extended mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have finally returned to Earth.

After an unexpectedly extended mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have finally returned to Earth. Their journey, which was initially planned to last just over a week, stretched into nine months due to technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

Here’s a timeline of the events that led to their safe return.

A Mission Timeline

June 5, 2024: Williams and Wilmore launched aboard Boeing’s Starliner for what was supposed to be an eight-day mission to the ISS.

June 6, 2024: Starliner successfully docked at the ISS, but soon after, helium leaks and propulsion issues were detected, preventing a safe return.

June 2024 – February 2025: NASA and Boeing engineers attempted to fix Starliner’s technical problems, but persistent failures meant that the spacecraft remained unfit for human travel.

February 2025: With Starliner unable to bring the astronauts home, NASA decided to use SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule as an alternative.

The Rescue Plan: SpaceX Steps In

March 14, 2025: The SpaceX Crew-10 mission launched from Kennedy Space Center, carrying four astronauts to replace Williams and Wilmore at the ISS.

March 16, 2025: The Crew Dragon capsule docked with the ISS, allowing for final preparations before the astronauts’ return.

Safe Return to Earth

March 18, 2025: Williams and Wilmore, along with two other astronauts, departed the ISS aboard Crew Dragon.

March 18, 2025, 22:57 IST: The capsule splashed down safely in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida’s coast.

Reuniting with Loved Ones

Following their landing, both astronauts underwent medical evaluations to ensure their well-being after their unexpectedly prolonged stay in space. Shortly after, they reunited with their families and expressed their gratitude to NASA and SpaceX for ensuring their safe return.

Reflecting on the experience, Williams and Wilmore shared insights about their extended time on the ISS, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and resilience in space missions. Their return marks the end of an unprecedented mission and highlights the growing reliance on private space companies like SpaceX in human spaceflight.

