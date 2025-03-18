Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • How Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Were Brought Back To Earth

How Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Were Brought Back To Earth

After an unexpectedly extended mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have finally returned to Earth.

How Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Were Brought Back To Earth


After an unexpectedly extended mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have finally returned to Earth. Their journey, which was initially planned to last just over a week, stretched into nine months due to technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

Here’s a timeline of the events that led to their safe return.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Mission Timeline

  • June 5, 2024: Williams and Wilmore launched aboard Boeing’s Starliner for what was supposed to be an eight-day mission to the ISS.
  • June 6, 2024: Starliner successfully docked at the ISS, but soon after, helium leaks and propulsion issues were detected, preventing a safe return.
  • June 2024 – February 2025: NASA and Boeing engineers attempted to fix Starliner’s technical problems, but persistent failures meant that the spacecraft remained unfit for human travel.
  • February 2025: With Starliner unable to bring the astronauts home, NASA decided to use SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule as an alternative.

The Rescue Plan: SpaceX Steps In

  • March 14, 2025: The SpaceX Crew-10 mission launched from Kennedy Space Center, carrying four astronauts to replace Williams and Wilmore at the ISS.
  • March 16, 2025: The Crew Dragon capsule docked with the ISS, allowing for final preparations before the astronauts’ return.

Safe Return to Earth

  • March 18, 2025: Williams and Wilmore, along with two other astronauts, departed the ISS aboard Crew Dragon.
  • March 18, 2025, 22:57 IST: The capsule splashed down safely in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida’s coast.

Reuniting with Loved Ones

Following their landing, both astronauts underwent medical evaluations to ensure their well-being after their unexpectedly prolonged stay in space. Shortly after, they reunited with their families and expressed their gratitude to NASA and SpaceX for ensuring their safe return.

Reflecting on the experience, Williams and Wilmore shared insights about their extended time on the ISS, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and resilience in space missions. Their return marks the end of an unprecedented mission and highlights the growing reliance on private space companies like SpaceX in human spaceflight.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read: Sunita Williams’ Return From Space On Earth – 2 Days After Kalpana Chawla’s Birthday

Filed under

NASA Sunita Williams

Sunita Williams stays con

Do You Know Sunita Williams Once Carried Bhagavad Gita To The International Space Station
newsx

NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Return To Earth, Will Land In Water, Why?
Putin halts strikes on Uk

Putin-Trump Call: No Agreement on Full Ceasefire, Russian President Agrees on 30 Days Halt on...
newsx

Who Is Sunita Williams And What Is Her Links To India? Returning To Earth After...
newsx

How Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Were Brought Back To Earth
newsx

Sunita Williams’ Return From Space, 2 Days After Kalpana Chawla’s Birthday
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Do You Know Sunita Williams Once Carried Bhagavad Gita To The International Space Station

Do You Know Sunita Williams Once Carried Bhagavad Gita To The International Space Station

NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Return To Earth, Will Land In Water, Why?

NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Return To Earth, Will Land In Water, Why?

Putin-Trump Call: No Agreement on Full Ceasefire, Russian President Agrees on 30 Days Halt on Strikes Against Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

Putin-Trump Call: No Agreement on Full Ceasefire, Russian President Agrees on 30 Days Halt on...

Who Is Sunita Williams And What Is Her Links To India? Returning To Earth After 9 Months

Who Is Sunita Williams And What Is Her Links To India? Returning To Earth After...

Sunita Williams’ Return From Space, 2 Days After Kalpana Chawla’s Birthday

Sunita Williams’ Return From Space, 2 Days After Kalpana Chawla’s Birthday

Entertainment

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up Screen With Multiple Sex Scenes

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, And Pedro Pascal

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson,

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film Down’

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand Goop

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After Making It Official

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips