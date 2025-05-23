The Trump team has revoked Harvard University's ability to enroll foreign students. Here’s what you need to know about its implications.

The Trump team has revoked Harvard University's ability to enroll foreign students. Here’s what you need to know about its implications.

The Trump administration on Thursday revoked Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students, a decision that directly impacts thousands of foreign students at the varsity, many of whom are currently studying in graduate programs. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) informed Harvard’s international students that they must transfer to other institutions or risk losing their legal status in the US, The Associated Press reported.

The move is set to take effect for the 2025-2026 academic year, but students who have not yet completed their degrees may face difficult choices in the meantime.

Here’s what you need to know about the implications of this decision and the government’s legal authority to take such action.

Does the Government Have Authority Over Harvard’s Enrollment?

The U.S. government has broad authority over foreign student enrollment in the country. The DHS oversees the Student Exchange and Visitor Program (SEVP), which allows institutions to admit foreign students and issue the necessary documentation for them to obtain visas. On Thursday, the DHS announced that Harvard would be removed from the program, meaning it would no longer have the ability to admit new international students or sponsor visas for those already enrolled.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This is a significant decision, as Harvard is home to nearly 6,800 international students, according to a report published in The Associated Press. While these students will still be allowed to graduate if they have completed their degrees, those who have not yet finished their programs must transfer to other universities or risk losing their legal status in the U.S.

Will Harvard’s Current International Students Be Allowed to Graduate?

Yes. Harvard’s international students who have completed their degrees by this semester will still be allowed to graduate. According to a letter from DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, the revocation of Harvard’s participation in the SEVP will not affect students who have already finished their academic programs. The changes will not take effect until the 2025-2026 school year, which means that Harvard’s Class of 2025, expected to graduate next week, will be unaffected.

However, international students who have not yet completed their studies must find another institution to transfer to, or they will lose their legal ability to stay in the US, as reported by AP.

Will Admitted Students Be Able to Enroll at Harvard This Fall?

No, unless the government changes its decision or a court intervenes. Secretary Noem stated that Harvard could potentially regain its status as a host institution for foreign students if it complies with a list of demands within 72 hours. These demands include providing a range of records, such as disciplinary records for international students and any audio or video recordings of protest activities involving foreign students.

Harvard had previously failed to meet the government’s requests for such records, prompting the DHS to take action. The university has stated that it is working to provide guidance to affected students.

Has the Government Ever Taken Such Action Before?

Although the government has revoked an institution’s eligibility to host international students in the past, it has typically done so for administrative reasons, such as failing to maintain accreditation, lacking proper facilities, or not employing qualified personnel. The move against Harvard is unprecedented in that it stems from ideological and political concerns.

Sarah Spreitzer, vice president of government relations at the American Council on Education, told AP, “I’ve never seen it revoked for any reason besides the administrative issues listed in the statute. This is unprecedented.”

How Else Has the Trump Administration Targetted Harvard?

The conflict began earlier this year when Harvard became the first major university to refuse to comply with government demands to limit pro-Palestinian protests and eliminate its diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

The administration has since followed up with a series of punitive actions. Various federal agencies, including DHS and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), have cut funding to Harvard, severely impacting the research projects conducted by its faculty. In response, Harvard has filed a lawsuit to challenge the freeze on its research grants.

In addition, President Trump has suggested that Harvard should lose its tax-exempt status, a move that would have significant financial consequences for the institution. Losing this status would affect the university’s ability to fundraise, particularly from wealthy donors who benefit from the tax breaks associated with giving to tax-exempt organizations.