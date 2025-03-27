Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • How To Generate Images With OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4o AI Model?

How To Generate Images With OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4o AI Model?

OpenAI has taken a significant leap in AI-driven creativity with the launch of "Images in ChatGPT," allowing users to generate and edit visuals directly within the chatbot. Powered by the new GPT-4o model, this upgrade enhances image precision, editing capabilities, and object accuracy like never before.

OpenAI has introduced a major upgrade to ChatGPT, significantly enhancing its image-generation capabilities. The newly launched feature, “Images in ChatGPT,” marks the first substantial improvement in over a year and allows users to create and modify images directly within the chatbot using OpenAI’s latest AI model, GPT-4o.

Native Image Generation in ChatGPT

GPT-4o, the foundation of OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot, now extends beyond text-based responses to include advanced image generation. This feature is available across different ChatGPT subscription tiers, including Plus, Pro, Team, and Free, though free-tier users will have a limited daily quota.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

OpenAI spokesperson Taya Christianson, speaking to The Verge, noted that the image-generation limits for free users align with those of DALL-E 3, though these limits may change depending on demand. While DALL-E 3 remains accessible as a separate model, GPT-4o integrates image generation seamlessly within the chatbot’s interface.

Unlike its predecessors, GPT-4o employs a different approach to image creation. Instead of using a diffusion-based technique like DALL-E 3, it generates images autoregressively—building them sequentially from left to right and top to bottom. This method results in greater accuracy and detail, especially when rendering text within images, an area where traditional AI image generators have often struggled.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Enhanced Image Editing and Precision in ChatGPT-4o

A key advancement in GPT-4o is its ability to modify existing images, including those featuring people. Users can refine images in real time through a conversational interface, adjusting elements such as backgrounds and foregrounds with precision. This “inpainting” capability allows for more natural and iterative edits, making the tool more intuitive for creative work.

Additionally, GPT-4o significantly improves its ability to maintain the correct relationships between multiple objects and attributes in an image. Traditional AI image generators often fail when depicting complex scenes with more than 5-8 objects. However, GPT-4o can handle between 15-20 objects while maintaining high accuracy.

“This model is a step change above previous models,” OpenAI research lead Gabriel Goh told The Verge. He highlighted that GPT-4o has superior object-to-attribute binding and enhanced text rendering capabilities, making it more reliable for generating structured images, including those with embedded text such as signs and infographics.

Training and Ethical Considerations

To achieve this level of sophistication, OpenAI trained GPT-4o on publicly available data, as well as proprietary datasets obtained through partnerships with companies such as Shutterstock. However, the company remains discreet about the specifics of its training process due to concerns around intellectual property and competitive advantage.

Recognizing potential copyright issues, OpenAI has implemented measures to allow artists to opt out of having their work included in future training datasets. The company also honors requests to block its web-scraping bots from collecting data from specific websites.

While GPT-4o-generated images will not carry visible watermarks, OpenAI has confirmed that all images will include metadata from the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) to indicate their AI-generated origin. Additionally, OpenAI has internal tools to track images created by its models, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Also Read: Signal Chat Leak: Mike Waltz Takes Responsibility For Exposing Trump Officials’ Yemen Strike Plans

Filed under

chatgpt 4o image generation

Trump considers cutting C

Trump Likely To Slash China Tariffs To Seal TikTok Deal—Will Beijing Play Ball?
OpenAI's GPT-4o brings na

How To Generate Images With OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4o AI Model?
newsx

Kunal Kamra Also Mocked On PM Modi On His Controversial Show, Opposition Questions BJP’s Silence
NATO moved to clarify rem

What Led To The Deaths Of Four US Soldiers In Lithuania?
newsx

Temperature Rises To 40 Degree Celcius In Delhi Yesterday: IMD
newsx

‘Bhojpuri Vulgarity?’ Delhi Court Dismisses Plea For Seeking Change In Honey Singh’s Latest Song ‘Maniac’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Likely To Slash China Tariffs To Seal TikTok Deal—Will Beijing Play Ball?

Trump Likely To Slash China Tariffs To Seal TikTok Deal—Will Beijing Play Ball?

Kunal Kamra Also Mocked On PM Modi On His Controversial Show, Opposition Questions BJP’s Silence

Kunal Kamra Also Mocked On PM Modi On His Controversial Show, Opposition Questions BJP’s Silence

What Led To The Deaths Of Four US Soldiers In Lithuania?

What Led To The Deaths Of Four US Soldiers In Lithuania?

Temperature Rises To 40 Degree Celcius In Delhi Yesterday: IMD

Temperature Rises To 40 Degree Celcius In Delhi Yesterday: IMD

‘Bhojpuri Vulgarity?’ Delhi Court Dismisses Plea For Seeking Change In Honey Singh’s Latest Song ‘Maniac’

‘Bhojpuri Vulgarity?’ Delhi Court Dismisses Plea For Seeking Change In Honey Singh’s Latest Song ‘Maniac’

Entertainment

Viral Video Shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In An Accident; How Is She Doing?

Viral Video Shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In An Accident; How Is She Doing?

Avengers: Doomsday – Star-Studded Cast Announced; Find Out Who Is On Board As Filming Begins

Avengers: Doomsday – Star-Studded Cast Announced; Find Out Who Is On Board As Filming Begins

Lady Gaga Surprises Fans With The Mayhem Ball Tour Announcement: Check Dates, Venue, Time And Tickets Cost

Lady Gaga Surprises Fans With The Mayhem Ball Tour Announcement: Check Dates, Venue, Time And

If You Take This Video Down: Kunal Kamra Goes After T-Series After His New Controversial Video Gets Blocked On YouTube

If You Take This Video Down: Kunal Kamra Goes After T-Series After His New Controversial

Why Is UK’s Official Entry For Oscars Santosh Blocked By CBFC In India? Director Says ‘Heartbreaking And Surprising’

Why Is UK’s Official Entry For Oscars Santosh Blocked By CBFC In India? Director Says

Lifestyle

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?