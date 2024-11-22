How To Track A Ballistic Missile? Take A Look At How The U.S. Does It

The U.S. has a sophisticated sensor network, developed during the Cold War, that detects, tracks, and identifies ballistic missile launches globally, including Russia's recent IRBM strike on Ukraine.

The United States has an advanced sensor network that can detect, track, and identify ballistic missile launches anywhere in the world, including those like the recent Russian Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) which landed in Ukraine on Thursday. This highly sophisticated system, born in the Cold War era, has now turned into a full-scale global defense network that works perfectly today.

Space-Based Detection: SBIRS Satellites and Their Role

Six satellites compose the U.S. missile detection network, SBIRS, based in the space geostationary orbit. Three space-based and two ground-based systems are managed by the U.S. Space Force to detect infrared signatures of missile launches from space. The Space Force states that these satellites can detect missile launches’ heat signatures from the smallest Scud missiles to the largest long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles within seconds of the missile’s lift off.

This system has been complemented by an ensemble of smaller satellites in lower orbits that also scan for missile launches. Collectively, they make up a fast-response network stretching around the world and can quickly pinpoint any developing missile threat, according to fellow at the Henry L. Stimson Center William Alberque.

The Involvement of Infrared Signatures and Radar Systems

The missile launches can be detected through tracking infrared signatures created by rocket motors. The chemistry and temperatures of exhaust gases from rocket motors are known and, therefore, allow sensors to identify the launched missile type almost instantaneously.

Processing all this data at very high speed means we have the ability to know more about what is launched than ever before,” Alberque explained, highlighting the sophisticated nature of the current system.

The U.S. also relies on ground-based sensors, such as large early warning radars stationed in the U.S., Canada, and the UK. The combination of the satellite network with these radars provides a perfect image of a missile’s trajectory and velocity, angle of launch, and even other critical details for speedy identification and analysis.

System’s Complex Web: Coordination Between Multiple Agencies

Coordination with various U.S. government agencies deals with ensuring the detection and response of missiles through collaboration. These include U.S. Space Force, Missile Defense Agency, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, and U.S. Strategic Command. Military commands that operate in regions have their significance while assessing the potential threats.

For missiles that do not pose an immediate risk, such as short-range weapons, notifications can be automated. However, when longer-range missiles or weapons that could directly threaten U.S. allies are detected, human analysis and decision-making are required to assess the situation further.

Russia’s Strike on Ukraine: No Immediate Nuclear Threat

Regarding Russia’s missile strike on Ukraine near the city of Dnipro, there was no indication of a nuclear threat, said William Alberque. “There is no indication of nuclear warheads in movement; there isn’t an indication of preparation of Russia’s nuclear forces—the 12th Chief Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, which manages nuclear weapons,” he said.

“There would be a huge signature for potential use,” Alberque said, explaining that a nuclear missile launch would create distinct signatures that would be immediately detectable by U.S. systems.

The Evolution of Early Warning Systems

The early warning systems date back to the 1950s. Initially, their primary function was to provide a very useful capability for detecting bomber formations. Over time, missile detection also became part of this broadened focus, and large ground-based radar systems were developed during the early days of the Cold War to detect and track missiles. These systems were, in many cases, associated with defensive countermeasures such as nuclear-tipped interceptors for intercepting incoming missiles.

Next Generation Early Warning Systems

The U.S. Space Force is reportedly developing a nearly $15 billion program aimed at modernizing its missile detection capacity. In this, the Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) program will have new advanced satellites that would come with geostationary and polar-orbiting satellites. The delivery of its first geostationary satellite is scheduled to be made by 2025 while the launching of the polar-orbiting satellites would be done by 2028.

These next-generation systems will continue to improve the U.S.’s ability to track missile launches globally and ensure timely responses to emerging threats.

