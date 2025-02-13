How Will Donald Trump Led US Beat China If It Will Be Tough With India On Trade?

Former U.S. President Donald Trump responded to questions on trade policies with India and competition with China during his bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump responded to questions on trade policies with India and competition with China during his bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When asked if his tough stance on India would affect U.S. efforts to outpace China, Trump clarified that the goal was not to “beat” anyone but to focus on delivering results for the American people.

“We are not looking to beat anybody. We are looking to do a really good job. We had a great four years that were interrupted by a terrible administration. Now, we are putting it back together, and it’s going to be much stronger than ever before,” Trump said.

#WATCH | Washington, DC: 'How are you going to fight China if you are going to be tough with India on trade ?' – US President Donald Trump answers. "We are in a very great shape to beat anybody we want. But we are not looking to beat anybody, we are looking to do a really good… pic.twitter.com/CcEppPXPnE — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

His remarks highlighted his confidence in restoring U.S. strength and competitiveness on the global stage, even as the U.S. navigates complex trade relations with key partners like India and China.

