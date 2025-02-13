Home
Friday, February 14, 2025
How Will Donald Trump Led US Beat China If It Will Be Tough With India On Trade?

Former U.S. President Donald Trump responded to questions on trade policies with India and competition with China during his bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We are not looking to beat anybody. We are looking to do a really good job. We had a great four years that were interrupted by a terrible administration. Now, we are putting it back together, and it’s going to be much stronger than ever before,” Trump said.

His remarks highlighted his confidence in restoring U.S. strength and competitiveness on the global stage, even as the U.S. navigates complex trade relations with key partners like India and China.

Also Read: America’s Oldest Democracy Meets India’s Longest Democracy: ‘1+ 1 = 11’ Towards The Development: PM Modi In Bilateral Meet With Donald Trump

Filed under

Donald Trump On Trade With India PMModi and Donald Trump Bilateran Talks Trump On China

