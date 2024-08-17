How Will Paetongtarn Shinawatra Shape Thailand’s Politics As Its Newest And Youngest PM?

In a landmark decision on Friday, the Thai parliament elected Paetongtarn Shinawatra as the nation’s youngest prime minister. At 37, Paetongtarn’s rise marks a significant moment in Thai politics, representing the third time a member of the Shinawatra family has assumed the country’s highest office. Her election signals a dramatic resurgence of the Shinawatra dynasty, which has been deeply intertwined with Thailand’s political landscape.

Reviving the Shinawatra Legacy

Paetongtarn Shinawatra follows in the footsteps of her father, Thaksin Shinawatra, and her aunt, Yingluck Shinawatra, both of whom previously served as prime ministers but were ousted by military coups. Thaksin, a billionaire with a populist agenda, was removed from office in 2006. His sister, Yingluck, Thailand’s first female prime minister, faced a similar fate in 2014. Despite their controversial departures, the Shinawatras have maintained a strong political influence, a legacy that Paetongtarn is set to continue.

A New Era in Thai Politics

Paetongtarn’s ascent comes amid a deeply divided political climate in Thailand. Her election follows the 2023 general elections, where the progressive Move Forward Party outperformed Paetongtarn’s Pheu Thai Party but was ultimately sidelined. This strategic maneuver, reportedly orchestrated by Thaksin, allowed Pheu Thai to form a coalition government, reinforcing the Shinawatra family’s hold on power while paving the way for Thaksin’s return from 17 years in exile.

Paetongtarn’s Political Journey

Paetongtarn’s political journey began in earnest in 2021 when she took on the role of head of Pheu Thai’s Inclusion and Innovation Advisory Committee. Despite initial reluctance, she quickly became a central figure within the party. Her campaign emphasized economic reform, including promises to double the minimum wage, enhance healthcare, and reduce transportation costs in Bangkok.

Challenges and Opportunities

As Thailand’s new prime minister, Paetongtarn faces the dual challenge of navigating entrenched royalist and military elites while reinvigorating the Shinawatra political machine. Her immediate focus will be on promoting Thailand’s “soft power,” leveraging the nation’s cultural and sporting strengths on the global stage. However, her every move will be scrutinized as she seeks to balance reform with the existing power dynamics.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s election is not just a significant political event but also a powerful symbol of the enduring influence of the Shinawatra family in Thai politics. As the youngest prime minister in Thailand’s history, she embodies both the promise of new leadership and the complexities of her family’s legacy.

