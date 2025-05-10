How World Leaders Reacted To India-Pakistan Ceasefire Agreement Before Pakistan Allegedly Violates It

India and Pakistan agree to a ceasefire after US mediation, but India accuses Pakistan of violating the deal, leading to concerns about the peace's durability.

India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire following intense military clashes, thanks to mediation by the United States. The announcement of the “full and immediate ceasefire” by US President Donald Trump on May 10 was welcomed by global leaders who praised the move as a critical step toward de-escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

However, just hours after the deal was brokered, India accused Pakistan of violating the ceasefire agreement. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that the Indian armed forces had begun retaliating against what they described as “repeated violations” by Pakistan. Misri urged Pakistan to address the situation with seriousness and responsibility to ensure the agreement’s success.

Global Leaders Express Optimism

Despite the accusations of breach, world leaders have expressed hope that this ceasefire could pave the way for long-lasting peace in the region. US President Trump hailed the agreement, congratulating both India and Pakistan for “using common sense and great intelligence” to end the hostilities.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance also commended both nations for their commitment to peace, with Vance shifting his earlier tone of indifference to praise the diplomatic efforts. Rubio highlighted Washington’s intensive engagement in facilitating the deal, which included high-level talks with senior officials from both countries.

The United Nations and the European Union have joined in urging both countries to maintain calm and ensure that the ceasefire holds. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed the need for sustained dialogue, while EU Foreign Chief Kaja Kallas emphasized the importance of compliance with the ceasefire.

Regional Support for Diplomatic Resolution

Regional leaders also expressed their support for the ceasefire. Bangladesh’s interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, lauded the efforts of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in agreeing to the ceasefire. Yunus reaffirmed Bangladesh’s commitment to supporting peaceful resolutions between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia also welcomed the ceasefire, voicing optimism about its potential to restore peace and security in the region. The Saudi Foreign Ministry called on both nations to prioritize dialogue and self-restraint as a means to resolve future disputes peacefully.

The Ceasefire Violation Allegations

However, the positive developments were quickly overshadowed by accusations from India. Shortly after the ceasefire was announced, India accused Pakistan of violating the terms of the agreement, stating that there had been repeated breaches. The Indian government confirmed that its armed forces were retaliating against the violations. Misri urged Pakistan to take responsibility and prevent any further escalations.

The ceasefire agreement was reached after days of intense military exchanges, which had been triggered by a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, resulting in the deaths of 26 civilians. India blamed cross-border terror networks for the attack and responded by carrying out strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

Future of the Ceasefire and Diplomatic Efforts

The ceasefire, while a significant breakthrough, faces many challenges. Both India and Pakistan have a history of tensions, with numerous ceasefire violations over the years. The success of this agreement largely depends on the willingness of both countries to engage in sustained dialogue and diplomatic efforts.

The international community, including the United States, the United Nations, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, continues to urge both nations to uphold the ceasefire and work toward a more lasting peace agreement.

As the situation remains fluid, the international community is closely monitoring the developments. While the ceasefire has been hailed as a positive step, India’s accusations of Pakistan’s breach have cast a shadow over its long-term viability. The path to peace between India and Pakistan will require continued diplomacy, self-restraint, and a genuine commitment to resolving their differences peacefully.

