Meng Wanzhou is currently on bail and under partial house arrest in British Columbia, Canada. She is currently subject to an extradition request made by the United States. US claims that she has violated US trade sanctions against Iran.

Meng Whazou has received multiple death threats and some bullets in mail, according to Doug Maynard, the Chief Operating Officer of Lions Gate Risk Management, the security firm that guards her. Maynard also claimed that due to the threats, Chinese government demanded her immediate through Global Affairs.

Meng Wanzhou also known as Sabrina Meng is the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of telecom giant Huawei. She is the daughter of Ren Zhengfei, the founder and CEO of the company.

Currently Meng and her legal team have reached the court to push for loosening her CA $10M bail. According to reports Meng has survived thyroid cancer and has hypertension because of which she has fear of contracting COVID 19 from her security guards and because of that the legal team has been asking the court to release her from their custody.

The prosecutor undermined this request by bringing up her shopping visits to high-end Vancouver boutiques, appointment of an art teacher and the 14 people party that she and her children attended on Christmas.

Last year Meng from flown from China in a Boeing 777 chartered by China’s consulate under the impression that she was about to be freed by the court.