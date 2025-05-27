Huge Explosion Rocks Chemical Plant in Eastern China; Casualties Unknown

A massive explosion rocked a chemical plant in eastern China’s Shandong province on Tuesday, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky and sparking concerns over potential casualties, The Associated Press reported.

The blast was reported around noon at the Gaomi Youdao Chemical Co., located in an industrial park in the city of Weifang, the report said. The plant, which manufactures pesticides and chemicals for medical use, has over 500 employees, AP reported, citing corporate registration records.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that the explosion was so powerful that it shattered windows in a nearby storage warehouse more than two miles (three kilometres) from the site. Local residents told the agency that their homes were shaken by the blast. One individual, who wished to remain anonymous, shared a video with AP showing a tall column of smoke rising from the plant, visible from over seven kilometers (4.3 miles) away.

“It was incredibly loud. My home shook from the blast,” the resident reportedly said, adding, “When I went to the window, I could see a huge plume of smoke.”

Rescue teams were quickly dispatched to the scene, with more than 230 fire personnel mobilised by local authorities, the report said. There were no immediate reports of any casualties at the time of writing this report.

The Gaomi Youdao Chemical Co. is situated in a large industrial park, but it remains unclear what caused the blast.