Hundreds Of Anti-Elon Musk Protests Hit Tesla Locations Worldwide, Including Washington D.C. on March 29

Tesla facilities worldwide became the epicentre of protests on March 29, as activists voiced their opposition to CEO Elon Musk's growing political influence.

Tesla facilities worldwide became the epicenter of protests on March 29, as activists voiced their opposition to CEO Elon Musk’s growing political influence. As part of the “Tesla Takedown” campaign, hundreds of demonstrations took place across the U.S. and beyond, with organizers calling it a “global day of action” aimed at striking a blow to Musk’s wealth and power.

A Movement Against Musk’s Political Influence

For weeks, Tesla Takedown organizers have urged people to boycott the company by selling their Tesla vehicles and stocks. The decentralized movement, consisting of thousands of grassroots groups, is fueled by frustration over Musk’s controversial role in government affairs.

“He’s spearheading DOGE, which is spearheading our country’s destruction — literally destroying our country’s infrastructure,” said Joel Lava, a protest leader in Los Angeles. “Therefore, we are taking direct aim at his power, which is his wealth, which is Tesla.”

Critics cite Musk’s attacks on diversity, alleged extremist gestures, and support for far-right policies as key reasons for the backlash. Since his political shift, Tesla has seen a dip in sales and growing investor uncertainty. However, analysts note that Tesla has been losing market share to competitors for years, and the recent drop may also be influenced by industry-wide trends rather than solely by Musk’s actions.

Growing Tensions and Acts of Vandalism

While most protests remain peaceful, some instances of violence have been reported. Tesla dealerships, charging stations, and vehicles have been vandalized in the U.S. and Europe, with some demonstrators spray-painting swastikas on Tesla cars.

Despite these incidents, Tesla Takedown organizers maintain that their movement is committed to nonviolence. “We oppose violence and property destruction,” they stated in a release, emphasizing their right to protest peacefully.

Musk, however, has not made that distinction in his criticisms. Earlier this month, he accused Seattle-based activist Valerie Costa of “committing crimes,” though he provided no evidence. Costa, who has helped lead local Tesla Takedown demonstrations, denies the allegations and says Musk’s comments have led to threats against her.

“When one of the most powerful, if not the most powerful person in the world is saying you’ve committed a crime, it doesn’t matter what the truth is,” Costa told NPR.

The Future of the Movement

Tesla Takedown organizers say they will continue to push back against Musk by damaging Tesla’s brand and public perception.

“Trump only likes [Musk] because he’s rich,” said Lava. “If suddenly Musk becomes just another boring, low-end billionaire, Trump will dump him too, and that will also show the power we have as people to effect change.”

As protests grow, the battle between Musk and his critics is far from over, and the impact on Tesla’s reputation remains to be seen.

ALSO READ: Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney Faces Plagiarism Allegations: What We Know

 

