Hungarian Parliament Approves Withdrawal from International Criminal Court

Hungary’s parliament on Tuesday approved a bill to begin the country’s withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC), Reuters reported. The bill, passed with 134 votes in favour and 37 against, starts a year-long process for Hungary to formally leave the ICC, an institution created over two decades ago to prosecute individuals accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide, the report said.

“Hungary firmly rejects the use of international organizations—in particular criminal courts — as instruments of political influence,” stated the bill, which was submitted by Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen and published on parliament’s website, as reported by Reuters.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government announced its intent to leave the court on April 3, shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a rare foreign visit to Hungary despite facing an ICC arrest warrant. Hungary has openly criticised the warrant and called it “brazen.”

Orban, speaking last month, reportedly said the ICC was “no longer an impartial court, a rule-of-law court, but rather a political court.”

Hungary, a founding member of the ICC, ratified its founding Rome Statute in 2001, but the law has yet to be formally promulgated.

In response to Hungary’s decision, Netanyahu called the move a “bold and principled decision.”

According to the report, the ICC’s Presidency of the Assembly of State Parties has expressed concern about Hungary’s withdrawal plans.

According to international procedures, a country’s exit from the ICC becomes official one year after the United Nations Secretary-General receives formal written notification.