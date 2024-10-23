Hungarian Prime Minister And Putin Ally Viktor Orbán Claims EU Is Trying To Overthrow His Government

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a strong ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has recently suggested that the European Union (EU) aims to overthrow his government and establish a puppet regime in Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a strong ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has recently suggested that the European Union (EU) aims to overthrow his government and establish a puppet regime in Hungary. His remarks, made during a speech in Budapest to a large crowd on Wednesday, have heightened tensions between the EU and one of its most contentious member states.

Orbán’s Assertions

Orbán, who has frequently clashed with the EU on matters like rule-of-law violations and his alignment with Putin, used the platform of Hungary’s national holiday, which commemorates the 1956 anti-Soviet uprising, to draw comparisons between past foreign occupations and current EU policies. He implied that Brussels finds Hungary’s independent political stance unacceptable and that they aim to remove the national government and install one controlled by the EU.

While Orbán’s speech lacked concrete evidence for these accusations, the EU has not issued an official response. Orbán invoked a question to his supporters, suggesting that Hungary must choose between yielding to the EU’s influence or resisting, echoing the nation’s defiance during the 1956 uprising.

Ongoing Conflict over treatment of democratic institutions by Orbán

Tensions between Hungary and the EU have been longstanding, particularly over Orbán’s treatment of democratic institutions and his position on the Ukraine conflict. Hungary has consistently delayed or blocked EU efforts to assist Ukraine and sanction Russia, leading critics to accuse Orbán of prioritizing Russian interests over those of his EU and NATO partners. Additionally, Orbán has diverged from other EU leaders by calling for an immediate ceasefire and peace talks in Ukraine, further fueling criticism.

Orbán has blamed Brussels for involving the West in a conflict he views as futile, claiming they are pushing the EU into war with Russia. He also alluded to future plans, without providing specifics, suggesting that the EU intends to station Ukrainian soldiers in Hungary as part of broader European security efforts. He warned that this could lead to a scenario where foreign troops are once again stationed on Hungarian soil, which he described as an unacceptable situation.

Hungary’s EU Relationship under Orbán

The EU has withheld billions in funding from Hungary due to concerns about rule-of-law violations, and some EU lawmakers have called for stripping Hungary of its voting rights due to its perceived democratic decline. In 2022, the European Parliament went as far as declaring that Hungary could no longer be considered a democracy.

Orbán’s escalating anti-EU rhetoric seems designed to bolster nationalist sentiment domestically, especially as his Fidesz party faces challenges from a rising opposition movement led by Péter Magyar and the Tisza party. With inflation, scandals, and growing support for the opposition affecting his government, Orbán appears to be positioning the EU as a foreign threat in order to solidify his base ahead of the 2026 national elections.

