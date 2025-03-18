Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Hungary Passes Law Banning Pride Events, Intensifying Crackdown on LGBTQ+ Rights

Hungary Passes Law Banning Pride Events, Intensifying Crackdown on LGBTQ+ Rights

Hungary's parliament passed a law banning Pride events and allowing authorities to use facial recognition software to identify attendees.

Hungary Passes Law Banning Pride Events, Intensifying Crackdown on LGBTQ+ Rights


As part of a continued crackdown by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s party on Hungary’s LBGTQ+ community, the country’s parliament on Tuesday passed a law banning Pride events and allowing authorities to use facial recognition software to identify attendees, foreign media reported.

According to the Associated Press, the law – supported by Orbán’s Fidesz party and their minority coalition partner the Christian Democrats—was pushed through parliament in an accelerated procedure, and was passed in a 136-27 vote.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The new legislation amends Hungary’s law on assembly to make it an offense to hold or attend events that violate the country’s contentious “child protection” legislation, which prohibits the “depiction or promotion” of homosexuality to minors under the age of 18.

Under the new legislation, individuals who attend prohibited events can face fines up to 200,000 Hungarian forints ($546), with the funds directed to “child protection” initiatives. Additionally, authorities are now permitted to use facial recognition software to identify and track individuals attending such events, a move that has raised concerns over privacy and civil liberties.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As the vote took place in Budapest, opposition lawmakers protested the bill’s passage by setting off smoke bombs in the chamber as a show of dissent against what they see as an attack on democratic freedoms and LGBTQ+ rights.

This law is the latest in a series of steps taken by Orbán’s government to curb LGBTQ+ rights. In 2021, Hungary passed the “child protection” law, which bans the portrayal of homosexuality in content accessible to minors, including television, films, advertisements, and literature. It also prohibits the mention of LGBTQ+ issues in school education programs and forbids the public depiction of “gender deviating from sex at birth.”

ALSO READ: Over 400 Palestinians Killed In Overnight Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza: Officials

Filed under

Hungary LGBTQ+ Rights Hungary Pride Events LGBTQ+ Rights in Hungary

Donald Trump

Trump Calls For Impeachment Of Judge Over Alien Enemies Act Deportation Case
Aamir Khan with his new g

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After...
newsx

India-US Partnership Will Continue To Grow Under Leadership Of Two Great Leaders & True Great...
starlink india

Elon Musk Starlink May Face Spectrum Tax In India, Raising Service Costs
newsx

Huge Financial Blow Shocks PCB: Pakistan Faces ₹869 Crore Loss After Hosting Champions Trophy 2025
newsx

Hungary Passes Law Banning Pride Events, Intensifying Crackdown on LGBTQ+ Rights
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Calls For Impeachment Of Judge Over Alien Enemies Act Deportation Case

Trump Calls For Impeachment Of Judge Over Alien Enemies Act Deportation Case

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After Making It Official

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After...

India-US Partnership Will Continue To Grow Under Leadership Of Two Great Leaders & True Great Friends: Tulsi Gabbard

India-US Partnership Will Continue To Grow Under Leadership Of Two Great Leaders & True Great...

Elon Musk Starlink May Face Spectrum Tax In India, Raising Service Costs

Elon Musk Starlink May Face Spectrum Tax In India, Raising Service Costs

Huge Financial Blow Shocks PCB: Pakistan Faces ₹869 Crore Loss After Hosting Champions Trophy 2025

Huge Financial Blow Shocks PCB: Pakistan Faces ₹869 Crore Loss After Hosting Champions Trophy 2025

Entertainment

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After Making It Official

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After

Why Is Devendra Fadnavis Blaming Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava For People’s Anger Against Aurangzeb In Nagpur?

Why Is Devendra Fadnavis Blaming Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava For People’s Anger Against Aurangzeb In Nagpur?

Who Is Dwarf Comedian Darshan? YouTuber Jailed For 20 Years, Fined Rs 1 lakh For Rape Of A Minor

Who Is Dwarf Comedian Darshan? YouTuber Jailed For 20 Years, Fined Rs 1 lakh For

What Is Amitabh Bachchan’s Net Worth? Big B Becomes Highest Tax-Paying Actor, Beats SRK, Allu Arjun After Paying ₹120 Crore In Tax

What Is Amitabh Bachchan’s Net Worth? Big B Becomes Highest Tax-Paying Actor, Beats SRK, Allu

Where To Stream Pradeep Ranganathan’s Latest Blockbuster Dragon? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Where To Stream Pradeep Ranganathan’s Latest Blockbuster Dragon? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips