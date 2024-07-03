Hurricane Beryl Weakens Slightly; Moves Toward Jamaica

Hurricane Beryl has been reported to be advancing toward Jamaica. It is believed that the hurricane’s surge in Jamaica, high winds, and torrential rains could inflict over $1 billion in damages. However, currently the hurricane’s winds have slightly decreased.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that Beryl’s maximum sustained winds had reduced to 155 miles per hour (249 kilometers per hour) from 165 mph earlier. This revelation was made on Tuesday when the NHC stated that this change downgraded Beryl to a Category 4 hurricane, after it became the earliest Category 5 storm on record in the Atlantic on Monday night.

The hurricane is reported to have already destroyed several islands in the eastern Caribbean. Nonetheless, the officials expected the storm to lose some of its strength before reaching Jamaica. However, it is forecasted to remain a major storm with winds exceeding 111 mph.

“This is at least a billion-dollar event for Jamaica,” stated Chuck Watson, a disaster modeler with Enki Research. He added that damages could increase if Beryl’s path shifts. Prime Minister Andrew Holness has urged residents to prepare by stocking up on essential supplies and food.

Beryl made landfall on Monday on Carriacou, the second-largest island of Grenada. Authorities have reported widespread damage and three fatalities. Despite the destruction, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell announced that the port and international airport would resume operations on Tuesday, and power was being partially restored. “To some extent we dodged a bazooka,” Mitchell said. “We have to count our blessings.”

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed his concern and support for those affected by the storm. “People impacted, islands and communities are in our prayers, and we stand by to provide assistance,” Biden said during remarks at the DC Emergency Operations Center. “Look, extreme weather events drive home a point that I’ve been saying for so long: ignoring climate change is deadly and dangerous and irresponsible.”

While humanitarian losses are still being assessed, Beryl’s impact on markets is already noticeable. European insurers’ stocks fell due to concerns that an active storm season will lead to higher claims. Munich Re and Swiss Re, the two largest reinsurers, saw their stocks drop by 3.3% and 4%, respectively, on Tuesday.

There is also a growing risk that a weakened Beryl could enter the northern Gulf of Mexico next week. Matt Rogers, president of the Commodity Weather Group LLC, noted a 30% to 40% chance of Beryl reaching the upper Gulf as a tropical storm or weak hurricane, though it is unlikely to cause significant damage. “I think it may stay farther south into Mexico like Alberto and Chris did, particularly if it starts to weaken in coming days as projected, but the odds of an upper Gulf entry have increased,” Rogers said.

Also read: Donald Trump’s Hush Money Sentencing Postponed To September 18 By The US Court

In the past two weeks, Tropical Storms Alberto and Chris formed off Mexico’s east coast and made landfall without causing extensive damage.

Despite fluctuations in strength, Beryl is expected to remain near major-hurricane intensity as it moves into the central Caribbean, approaching Jamaica on Wednesday and the Cayman Islands on Thursday. The NHC reported that Beryl’s hurricane-force winds extend up to 40 miles from the center, and the storm surge could elevate water levels by 4 to 6 feet above normal tide levels along the Jamaican coast.

Beryl’s strength and timing have broken records set during some of the busiest Atlantic hurricane seasons on record. “Unfortunately, Beryl is breaking records that were set in 1933 and 2005 — two of the busiest Atlantic hurricane seasons on record,” said Phil Klotzbach, a senior research scientist at Colorado State University. He warned that this could indicate a hyperactive hurricane season.

A Category 5 storm, like Beryl was, can cause total roof failure, wall collapse, and prolonged power outages, according to the NHC. Typically, the first hurricane of the Atlantic season appears by August 11, with the first major storm (Category 3 or stronger) arriving by September 1.

Show Full Article