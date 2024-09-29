Hurricane Helene: 64 People Die, Billions Of Dollars Worth Damage Recorded

Hurricane Helene has left extensive destruction in North Carolina, prompting serious recovery efforts across the southeastern United States.

The storm has resulted in at least 64 fatalities and billions of dollars in damages, leaving millions without electricity due to damaged power lines and cell towers.

Hundreds remain unaccounted for

In Buncombe County, approximately 1,000 people remain unaccounted for. An emergency official from the county described the situation as one of profound devastation, particularly affecting Asheville, a city in the region that experienced significant damage.

He noted that this disaster is the most serious natural catastrophe many have ever encountered.

Hurricane Helene now categorized as a post-tropical cyclone

Now categorized as a post-tropical cyclone, the storm is projected to linger over the Tennessee Valley through the weekend.

Among those who lost their lives were three firefighters, a mother and her one-month-old twins, and an elderly woman who was killed when a tree fell on her home, according to an Associated Press report.

On Sunday, the National Hurricane Center also alerted that a disturbance near Cabo Verde might develop into a tropical depression within the next 48 hours, with a 60 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone soon.

Unparalleled devastation due to Hurricane Helene

The emergency official expressed that the devastation in the county was unparalleled, emphasizing its severity.

Asheville, with a population of about 94,000 and a popular tourist spot, was largely isolated due to flooding after Helene passed through as a tropical storm.

Disturbing images shared on social media depicted the village being inundated, leaving what appeared to be a “road to nowhere.”

The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) linked the severe flooding and destruction caused by Hurricane Helene to the ongoing climate crisis.

Deanne Criswell remarked that increasing temperatures in the Gulf are creating conditions that lead to significant infrastructure damage across multiple states.

