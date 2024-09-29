Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, September 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Hurricane Helene: 64 People Die, Billions Of Dollars Worth Damage Recorded

Hurricane Helene has left extensive destruction in North Carolina, prompting serious recovery efforts across the southeastern United States.

Hurricane Helene: 64 People Die, Billions Of Dollars Worth Damage Recorded

Hurricane Helene has left extensive destruction in North Carolina, prompting serious recovery efforts across the southeastern United States.

The storm has resulted in at least 64 fatalities and billions of dollars in damages, leaving millions without electricity due to damaged power lines and cell towers.

Hundreds remain unaccounted for

In Buncombe County, approximately 1,000 people remain unaccounted for. An emergency official from the county described the situation as one of profound devastation, particularly affecting Asheville, a city in the region that experienced significant damage.

He noted that this disaster is the most serious natural catastrophe many have ever encountered.

Read More: New Mpox Alerts: Three Passengers Show Symptoms In Karachi

Hurricane Helene now categorized as a post-tropical cyclone

Now categorized as a post-tropical cyclone, the storm is projected to linger over the Tennessee Valley through the weekend.

Among those who lost their lives were three firefighters, a mother and her one-month-old twins, and an elderly woman who was killed when a tree fell on her home, according to an Associated Press report.

On Sunday, the National Hurricane Center also alerted that a disturbance near Cabo Verde might develop into a tropical depression within the next 48 hours, with a 60 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone soon.

Buncombe County officials indicated that around 1,000 people were still missing.

Unparalleled devastation due to Hurricane Helene

The emergency official expressed that the devastation in the county was unparalleled, emphasizing its severity.

Asheville, with a population of about 94,000 and a popular tourist spot, was largely isolated due to flooding after Helene passed through as a tropical storm.

Disturbing images shared on social media depicted the village being inundated, leaving what appeared to be a “road to nowhere.”

The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) linked the severe flooding and destruction caused by Hurricane Helene to the ongoing climate crisis.

Deanne Criswell remarked that increasing temperatures in the Gulf are creating conditions that lead to significant infrastructure damage across multiple states.

Also Read: Hurricane-Helene-Ravages-Southeastern-U.S.-64-Lives-Lost

Filed under

Buncombe County Hurricane Helene north carolina US Floods

Also Read

Protests Erupt in India Following Death of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

Protests Erupt in India Following Death of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

Where Was Hassan Nasrallah’s Body Discovered?

Where Was Hassan Nasrallah’s Body Discovered?

J&K Elections Phase 3: Key Candidates, Constituencies, and Demographics

J&K Elections Phase 3: Key Candidates, Constituencies, and Demographics

Rahul Gandhi’s Public Rally in Ambala: Launches New Welfare Schemes

Rahul Gandhi’s Public Rally in Ambala: Launches New Welfare Schemes

2-Year-Old Dies After Airbag Deploys in Car Accident

2-Year-Old Dies After Airbag Deploys in Car Accident

Entertainment

BTS Star Suga Fined $11,500 for Drunk Driving Incident

BTS Star Suga Fined $11,500 for Drunk Driving Incident

Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88

Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88

IIFA 2024: Hema Malini Reflects On Timeless Memories Of Sholay | NewsX Exclusive

IIFA 2024: Hema Malini Reflects On Timeless Memories Of Sholay | NewsX Exclusive

John Ashton: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor Dies At 76

John Ashton: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor Dies At 76

Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox