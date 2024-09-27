Hurricane Helene caused widespread devastation across Florida and the southeastern U.S. on Friday, leading to at least 40 deaths across four states

Hurricane Helene caused widespread devastation across Florida and the southeastern U.S. on Friday, leading to at least 40 deaths across four states. The storm, with winds up to 140 mph (225 kph), toppled large trees, destroyed homes, and sent rescue teams on urgent missions to save people trapped by rising floodwaters.

The Category 4 hurricane also knocked out power in some hospitals in southern Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp noted that authorities had to clear debris and reopen roads using chainsaws. Helene made landfall late Thursday in the rural Big Bend area of Florida, which consists of fishing villages and vacation spots where Florida’s Panhandle and peninsula meet.

Hurricane Helene impact

The hurricane’s impact reached as far north as northeast Tennessee, where 54 people were rescued from the roof of Unicoi County Hospital due to rapidly rising floodwaters. According to Ballad Health, all staff and patients were safely evacuated from the facility by late Friday. In North Carolina, a lake featured in the movie “Dirty Dancing” overtopped a dam, prompting evacuations in nearby areas, though there were no immediate signs of structural failure. Residents in Newport, Tennessee, were also evacuated due to concerns about a nearby dam, which officials later confirmed had not failed.

Tornadoes were reported in several areas, including Nash County, North Carolina, where four people were critically injured. Experts pointed out that climate change has intensified storms like Helene, which can strengthen rapidly in warming waters, turning into powerful hurricanes within hours.

Flash floods due to Hurricane Helene

A second dam failed on Friday due to heavy rainfall and flash flooding from Tropical Depression Helene. In southeastern Tennessee, a state of emergency was declared in a city after the Waterville Dam suffered a catastrophic failure. Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis issued an urgent evacuation order for downtown Newport.

North Carolina authorities had earlier warned residents near the Lake Lure dam to evacuate, fearing the dam’s imminent failure. However, later updates indicated the dam was stable, according to a Department of Environmental Quality spokesperson.

Hurricane Helene death toll

At least 41 people have died since Helene struck Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, bringing “unsurvivable” conditions to the state’s west coast. Although the storm has since been downgraded to a tropical depression, it continues to pose life-threatening risks, with flash flood warnings issued for metro Atlanta and Kentucky’s Appalachia, which remains on high alert for heavy rains and landslides.

Hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall persisted in parts of Georgia and the Carolinas, resulting in severe and historic flooding across the Southeast. In Florida, catastrophic damage was evident, with homes submerged to their rooftops and boats wrecked in marinas. Downed trees, power lines, and debris made roadways hazardous for emergency responders.

Electricity snapped

Approximately 4 million people lost power from Florida up to Virginia. Helene made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region around 11 p.m. on Thursday, bringing 140 mph winds and a 15-foot storm surge. Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed two deaths in Florida, including a driver killed by a fallen sign in Tampa. Pinellas County reported five additional deaths.

In Georgia, 15 people lost their lives, including two in Wheeler County who died in a trailer crash on a highway, one of whom was an emergency responder. At least 17 deaths occurred in South Carolina, including two in Anderson County from fallen trees. North Carolina reported two fatalities, including one person killed by a falling tree in Charlotte.

Helene is expected to weaken and transition into an extratropical system later on Friday.

