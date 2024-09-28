Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeast US, Leaving 49 Dead, Thousands Stranded

A former Category 4 storm, hurricane Helene, has unleashed widespread destruction across the southeastern United States, resulting in at least 49 fatalities and leaving thousands stranded in floodwaters.

So far, it has affected five states of the USA. With winds reaching 140 mph, Helene made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region on Thursday night and then continued its destructive path through several states, causing extensive power outages, catastrophic flooding, and displacing thousands of residents.

Nearly 3.5 million people across these five states are currently without power, with authorities warning that restoration efforts may take several days.

Moreover, deaths related to the storm have been reported in several states of USA- South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Virginia.

In North Carolina, evacuations were prompted when a lake featured in the film “Dirty Dancing” overtopped a dam. Later, Governor Roy Cooper labeled Helene as one of the worst storms in the region’s history.

Meanwhile, rescue operations were intensified across multiple states, with nearly 4,000 National Guardsmen deployed in Florida and additional forces mobilized in North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama. Vice President Kamala Harris announced that over 1,500 federal personnel have been sent to support recovery efforts.

Although, the hurricane has since weakened to a post-tropical cyclone, it continues to produce heavy rainfall, raising concerns about life-threatening floods that could lead to dam failures and threaten entire towns.