Monday, October 7, 2024
Hurricane Helene Hits North Carolina: Voters Put Politics Aside For Survival

As the aftermath of Hurricane Helene continues to devastate western North Carolina, residents are more concerned with survival and rebuilding than with the upcoming presidential election.

As the aftermath of Hurricane Helene continues to devastate western North Carolina, residents are more concerned with survival and rebuilding than with the upcoming presidential election. Communities like Vilas, a rural area nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, are still reeling from the storm’s destruction. Among the volunteers distributing essential supplies, such as water bottles, Brad Farrington paused to reflect on the bigger picture. He had stopped to help a friend who had lost nearly everything in the storm and was not thinking about politics at the moment.

“I don’t believe people’s hope is in either of the people that are being elected,” Farrington shared, indicating the disconnect many locals feel with the political campaigns. Instead, Farrington highlighted the ongoing efforts of the community: “I believe we’re finding a lot more hope within folks like this,” he said, gesturing toward the volunteers loading cars with supplies.

A Battle of Words: Trump vs. Biden

Amid the crisis, political figures have been quick to weigh in. Former President Donald Trump, who has a mixed record on disaster response, has criticized President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for what he described as a slow response to the destruction caused by Helene. Trump claimed that aid was insufficient in Republican-leaning areas, suggesting that the government had spent emergency funds on illegal immigration rather than disaster relief. However, there is no evidence to support his accusations.

“I’m not thinking about voters right now,” Trump said after meeting with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. “I’m thinking about lives.”

In contrast, President Biden and Harris have pushed back, asserting that the federal response is not based on political affiliation. The White House also highlighted positive statements from Republican governors regarding the administration’s disaster relief efforts. Biden visited the affected regions, including an aerial tour, and emphasized his commitment to serving all Americans, regardless of their political leanings.

A Dire Situation in Watauga County

In Watauga County, the focus remains firmly on recovery. Local residents, such as Jessica Dixon, have been forced to dig through the rubble left by the floodwaters that inundated their homes. Dixon, whose house was gutted by the flooding, said she was preoccupied with cleaning and the aftermath of the disaster. “It wouldn’t change my views on anything,” Dixon remarked when asked about the presidential race. She had originally planned to vote for Harris, but right now, the election feels like a distant concern.

For Bobby Cordell, the focus has shifted to assisting his neighbors, who remain trapped in more isolated parts of the county after roads and bridges were washed away. Cordell’s home near Beech Mountain was also damaged, and he has been staying at a Red Cross shelter in Boone. Despite his own challenges, Cordell has been helping coordinate relief efforts in his community. “We need everything we can get,” he said, highlighting the urgency of aid in these isolated areas.

A Collective Community Effort

While the political landscape remains polarized, the sense of unity within the local community has only grown stronger in the wake of the storm. Nancy Crawford, a volunteer at a local relief center, admitted that the emotional toll of helping so many people has been draining. “A lot of us that normally are tough” are feeling the weight of the situation, she said. Despite being a registered Republican, Crawford plans to vote for Harris due to concerns over Trump’s immigration policies.

“The storm, she said, likely won’t change her vote but has made one thing evident: “It doesn’t matter what party you are, we all need help.”

Similarly, Jan Wellborn, a school bus driver and local volunteer, emphasized the importance of the community coming together during such a crisis. “The election, it should be important,” she said. “But right now we need to focus on getting everybody in the county taken care of.”

The Election Isn’t Top of Mind

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, many residents of North Carolina, particularly in Watauga County, are not thinking about the upcoming presidential election. Instead, their primary focus is on immediate needs, such as securing food, water, and shelter while the damage from the storm is still fresh. As the race between Trump and Harris heats up, it’s clear that in many parts of the state, survival is far more pressing than politics.

Local citizens, volunteers, and public officials alike are working tirelessly to rebuild the community. However, as the election draws nearer, the question remains: will the ongoing disaster response efforts affect voters’ opinions, or will the focus on survival continue to dominate the discussions in this pivotal swing state?

