Just a week ago, Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida, wreaking havoc along the Gulf Coast and bringing torrential rains that impacted millions. As the storm progressed, forecasters warned that its effects would be felt far inland, a prediction that sadly came true.

Just a week ago, Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida, wreaking havoc along the Gulf Coast and bringing torrential rains that impacted millions. As the storm progressed, forecasters warned that its effects would be felt far inland, a prediction that sadly came true.

In the Southeast, roads remained passable, with cars rather than floodwaters dominating the landscape. The town of Chimney Rock, known for its stunning views and state park, continued to welcome visitors, unaware of the impending disaster.

Rising Casualties

Tragically, the storm’s aftermath has left 200 confirmed dead across six states, marking Helene as the deadliest hurricane to strike the U.S. mainland since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. As recovery efforts continue, authorities reported eight additional deaths in Georgia and one more in western Florida, raising concerns about the storm’s long-lasting impact.

Those who survived the storm are grappling with disbelief as they survey the destruction. Chimney Rock has been decimated, and vital infrastructure such as roads and bridges has been severely damaged.

Community Resilience

Amid the chaos, survivors are coming together to support one another. Community members are distributing food and water, helping to clear debris, and celebrating small victories like restoring cell service or finding open gas stations. As of Thursday morning, nearly a million customers were still without power, with the majority located in the Carolinas. Duke Energy reported that “major portions of the power grid … were simply wiped away.”

In some regions, utilities indicate that over 90% of customers remain without electricity, with one small county in Georgia reporting a staggering 99% outage.

Relief Efforts Underway

The storm’s impact has resulted in hundreds of road closures, complicating relief efforts and delaying returns for those who evacuated. In Weaverville, North Carolina, Mayor Patrick Fitzsimmons acknowledged improvements for around 5,000 residents but noted, “they’re still pretty rough,” highlighting the ongoing challenges.

President Biden has deployed 1,000 troops from Fort Liberty to assist in recovery efforts in western North Carolina, while Vice President Kamala Harris visited Augusta, Georgia, which remains under a curfew and boil water advisory.

Local Initiatives

As Asheville restaurant owner Katie Button reflects on the devastation, she is committed to helping those in need. Her restaurants have teamed up with chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen to provide meals and water to affected residents. “We will do at least 1,000 meals a day. And then they helicopter those meals to people who are completely cut off from road access,” she stated.

The Scale of Devastation

Robert Gaudet, founder of the Cajun Navy, expressed his shock at the level of destruction. “We’ve never seen anything like this,” he said, emphasizing the overwhelming nature of the damage, including homes filled with mud and entire towns washed away. The loss of life weighs heavily on him as the death toll continues to rise.

Technological Assistance

In response to the crisis, Starlink has announced it will provide free internet service for 30 days in the affected regions, allowing residents to stay connected and access vital information.

FEMA’s Ongoing Efforts

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is actively working to determine the number of missing individuals. More than 3,500 personnel have been deployed, focusing on search and rescue, as well as recovery operations. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell warned that restoring critical services, including power and water, will be a complex and lengthy process.

The agency is collaborating with cell phone companies to enhance communication capabilities for residents. “We’re seeing some cell phone service start to improve, but we know that it’s still limited in so many different areas,” Criswell noted.

As communities continue to grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the resilience and solidarity of those affected are crucial for recovery in the days and weeks ahead.

(INNCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

ALSO READ: Russia Insists Current West Relations Are Historically Unprecedented