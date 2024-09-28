Hurricane Helene Strikes Southeastern U.S; Over 50 Dead, Millions Powerless

Hurricane Helene has unleashed catastrophic destruction across large portions of the southeastern United States, resulting in over 50 confirmed deaths and leaving nearly 4 million residents without power as of Saturday. The hurricane, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm, has caused historic flooding and widespread devastation, prompting emergency response efforts throughout the region.

Ongoing Flooding and Rescue Efforts

As of Saturday, historic flooding continued to affect parts of the southern Appalachians. First responders are working tirelessly to reach isolated communities grappling with the aftermath of the storm, while local authorities begin the arduous task of assessing damage and displacement.

In a statement, President Joe Biden expressed his sorrow over the loss of life and the devastation wrought by Helene. He noted that Deanna Criswell, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), is in the region assessing the damage alongside state and local officials. “I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by Hurricane Helene across the southeast… My administration is in constant contact with state and local officials to ensure communities have the support and resources they need,” Biden stated. “We’re not going to walk away. We’re not going to give up.”

The Storm’s Path of Destruction

Helene made landfall late Thursday in Florida’s Big Bend region, striking with winds reaching 140 mph (225 km/h). As it weakened into a tropical storm, it continued its rapid advance through Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee, uprooting trees, damaging homes, and causing widespread flooding. Entire communities found themselves cut off due to landslides and rising waters, with the combined effects of high winds, heavy rainfall, and tornadoes leading to billions of dollars in damages.

The Associated Press reported at least 52 fatalities linked to the storm across multiple states, including Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. Victims include firefighters, a woman with her one-month-old twins, and an elderly woman who died when a tree fell on her house. Many individuals, including children, remain hospitalized with serious injuries.

Power Outages and Ongoing Risks

As of midday Saturday, over a million homes and businesses in South Carolina were without power, with an additional 750,000 affected in Georgia and 600,000 in North Carolina. Other states, including Florida, Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia, and Tennessee, also faced significant outages.

While Helene has weakened to a post-tropical cyclone, the risk of further deaths and destruction remains. The National Hurricane Center has indicated that the threat of additional heavy rainfall is diminishing as the storm moves across the Tennessee Valley.

Dramatic Rescues Amid Flooding

In response to unprecedented rainfall, numerous dramatic rescues were executed on Friday, including evacuations from flooded areas and rescues by helicopter. In North Carolina, a lake featured in the film Dirty Dancing overtopped its dam, necessitating the evacuation of surrounding neighborhoods. Major roads in western North Carolina were rendered impassable due to landslides and flooding.

In rural Unicoi County, Tennessee, emergency responders successfully rescued dozens of patients and staff from a hospital that had become surrounded by floodwaters.

A Double Blow: Tropical Storm John in Mexico

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm John has claimed at least 22 lives in Mexico after making its second landfall, causing severe flooding in Acapulco. The resort city, still reeling from Hurricane Otis last October, has been hit hard again. John initially made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in Michoacán, later regaining strength over the ocean before impacting Acapulco. Local authorities have urgently requested assistance from boat owners as torrential rains have triggered landslides and extensive flooding.

Post-Tropical Cyclone #Helene Advisory 20: Catastrophic, Historic Flooding Continues Over Portions of The Southern Appalachians, Though the Risk For Additional Heavy Rainfall Continues to Wane. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 28, 2024

Climate Change and the Intensification of Storms

Experts warn that global warming, exacerbated by the burning of fossil fuels, is intensifying tropical storms by creating conditions for rapid intensification. A recent study highlighted that Atlantic storms have become deadlier as the planet warms, disproportionately impacting communities of color in the U.S. Since 1988, approximately 20,000 excess deaths have been attributed to the aftermath of named storms and hurricanes.

As recovery efforts continue, the National Hurricane Center is actively monitoring two additional storms in the Atlantic: Tropical Storm Joyce and Hurricane Isaac, which is gaining strength.