Hurricane Milton: Four Dead As Florida Witnesses Damage From Floods, Tornadoes

At least four people have lost their lives following the devastation caused by Hurricane Milton in parts of Florida, prompting residents to assess the destruction. Milton struck as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday night near Siesta Key in Sarasota County, unleashing multiple tornadoes, waves reaching 28 feet, powerful winds, heavy rain, and severe storm surge.

In St. Lucie County, tornadoes spawned by the hurricane resulted in the deaths of four residents in a retirement village, with a dozen twisters occurring in just 20 minutes. Intense winds led to a crane collapsing onto The Tampa Bay Times building in St. Petersburg, and the roof of the Tropicana Field baseball stadium was left severely damaged.

More than 3.3 million homes and businesses in Florida are without power, with the west-central region facing the most significant impact. Evacuation alerts were issued to millions, and Bradenton Police Chief Melanie expressed grave concerns for those who did not heed the warnings, suggesting that the following morning would likely reveal fatalities.

Milton diminishes to Category 1 storm

After making landfall, Milton has diminished to a Category 1 hurricane and is now moving off Florida’s east coast, while residents continue to contend with fierce winds and storm surge. A crane collapsed into The Tampa Bay Times after Hurricane Helene hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday night. Dramatic images captured on Thursday morning showcase the extensive damage, including a large hole in the building.

K-12 schools in 53 out of Florida’s 67 counties are scheduled to close on Thursday, following Hurricane Milton’s passage through the state after it made landfall on the west coast. Schools in 21 of those counties are anticipated to reopen on Friday, as stated by the Florida Department of Education.

The Florida Department of Education noted that it collaborates closely with school districts before, during, and after natural disasters to ensure they have the necessary resources to resume normal operations as quickly as possible, and that they will continue to work with district leadership to address any emerging questions.

The hurricane center had advised residents in the Tampa and St. Petersburg areas to shelter in place due to the spread of extremely dangerous hurricane-force winds.

Forecasters predicted Hurricane Milton to be category 5 storm

Earlier that day, the National Weather Service in Miami reported observing at least four tornadoes, including a multi-vortex tornado, while meteorologists indicated that storm surge was beginning to affect the southwestern Florida coast. Tornado warnings were issued for several cities, adding to the existing hurricane and storm surge warnings for many of the same locations.

After developing into a massive Category 5 storm with winds exceeding 180 mph on Monday, Milton’s sustained wind speeds began to decrease as it neared landfall. Forecasters had previously referred to it as a catastrophic hurricane.

Significant damage and flooding were anticipated even after the storm weakened to a still-powerful Category 3.

After making landfall, Milton continued its path across Florida while rapidly weakening due to the loss of warm Gulf waters but remained classified as a hurricane. It would then move into the Atlantic Ocean and quickly transition into a tropical storm.

