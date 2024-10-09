Hurricane Milton Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theories: What’s The Truth?

In the wake of Hurricane Milton, false narratives have emerged on social media, claiming that the storm was "engineered" and that the weather in Florida is being "manipulated."

In the wake of Hurricane Milton, false narratives have emerged on social media, claiming that the storm was “engineered” and that the weather in Florida is being “manipulated.” These unfounded assertions have gained traction, with millions of views across various platforms.

Lack of Technology to Control Hurricanes

Despite the viral claims, experts affirm there is currently no technology capable of creating or controlling hurricanes. Many of the posts promoting these theories originate from accounts known for disseminating misinformation about other topics, including COVID-19 and vaccines.

The Storm’s Impact and the Conspiracy Theories

As Hurricane Milton approaches, fears escalate, prompting millions in Florida to evacuate. Amidst this chaos, some users on social media argue that the storm was intentionally developed by unseen political forces. The explanations vary, with some attributing the phenomenon to cloud seeding—a technique aimed at increasing rainfall in arid regions—but experts clarify that this is not applicable to hurricanes.

Understanding Cloud Seeding

“Cloud seeding is performed when there is insufficient moisture in the atmosphere to induce condensation,” explains an expert in extreme weather phenomena. In regions like the Gulf of Mexico, where Hurricane Milton formed, abundant moisture is already present, negating the need for such interventions.

The Geoengineering Misconception

Others suggest that “geoengineering” techniques are responsible for the storm, but researchers point out that there are no existing methods to modify hurricanes through geoengineering. “Using our current knowledge and technology, we cannot modify hurricanes in any significant way,” says a climate scientist.

The Natural Formation of Hurricanes

Hurricanes are natural weather systems that typically begin as tropical waves. These systems gather strength from warm ocean waters, leading to the formation of clouds and winds that spin and intensify. Misconceptions suggesting that hurricanes can be fabricated ignore the fundamental science behind these powerful storms.

Climate Change and Hurricane Intensity

While the notion of engineered storms is false, the link between human activity and intensified hurricane impacts is real. Climate change, driven by greenhouse gas emissions, is not increasing the frequency of tropical storms but is making stronger hurricanes more probable. As ocean temperatures rise, storms gain more energy, leading to increased wind speeds and rapid intensification.

Sudden Intensification Misinterpreted

The swift strengthening of Hurricane Milton, which saw wind speeds surge from 90 mph to 175 mph in just 12 hours, has been misinterpreted as evidence of manipulation. “As we warm the planet, we anticipate hurricanes to intensify more quickly over warmer ocean waters,” an expert explains.

Historical Context of Intensified Storms

Similar rapid intensifications were observed in previous hurricanes, such as Hurricane Helene, which also gained strength over unusually warm waters. Research indicates that such patterns are exacerbated by climate change, making storms more destructive.

Additional Risks from Climate Change

Beyond wind speeds, climate change increases the amount of moisture the atmosphere can hold, resulting in heavier rainfall during storms. Rising sea levels, also a consequence of global warming, heighten the risk of coastal flooding during storm surges. Since 1970, average sea levels in Florida have risen by over 7 inches, contributing to the increasing vulnerability of coastal areas.

Debunking Scaremongering

Despite some individuals labeling these findings as “scaremongering,” the evidence clearly supports a connection between climate change and the intensifying nature of hurricanes. Understanding these dynamics is crucial in preparing for and responding to such natural disasters.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

ALSO READ: Trump Sent Covid Test Machines For Putin’s Personal Use, Says Kremlin