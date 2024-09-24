Hurricane Watches Issued As Tropical Storm Helene Approaches U.S.

Tropical Storm Helene has developed in the Caribbean Sea and is projected to intensify into a major hurricane as it moves northward towards the United States.

Tropical Storm Helene has developed in the Caribbean Sea and is projected to intensify into a major hurricane as it moves northward towards the United States. The U.S. National Hurricane Center has issued hurricane watches for parts of Cuba, Mexico, and the Florida coastline, including Tampa Bay. A tropical storm warning is also in effect for sections of the Florida Keys.

As of Tuesday, Helene was located approximately 170 miles (275 kilometers) southeast of Cuba’s western tip, with sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph). Forecasters expect the storm to strengthen into Hurricane Helene by Wednesday as it approaches the Gulf Coast.

Preparedness and State of Emergency

In anticipation of the storm’s arrival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for numerous counties on Monday. Lisa Bucci, a hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center, emphasized the urgency of preparation: “Now is the time to start preparing. If you’re in an evacuation zone, you should evacuate.”

Residents in the areas under watches and warnings should be prepared for potential power outages and stock up on supplies for at least three days, as conditions are expected to rapidly intensify.

Impacts on the Region

Heavy rains and large waves have already begun impacting the Cayman Islands. The storm is forecasted to move over “extremely deep and warm waters,” which will fuel its strengthening. Bucci noted, “Conditions look quite favorable for strengthening over the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and Thursday,” suggesting Helene could become a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall.

The storm’s extensive size is likely to result in significant impacts beyond the center, including substantial storm surge, wind, and rain affecting areas far from the eye of the storm.

Areas at Risk

The National Weather Service has alerted that states such as Tennessee, Kentucky, and Indiana could experience rainfall related to Helene. A tropical storm warning is currently in effect for several areas, including Florida’s Dry Tortugas, the lower Florida Keys, and parts of Mexico and Cuba.

The storm surge watch has been issued for locations including Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor, with predictions of life-threatening surges of up to 15 feet (5 meters) in certain areas.

Current Conditions in Cuba

In Cuba, concerns are heightened due to the storm’s potential impact. The capital, Havana, is already grappling with severe water shortages and sanitation issues. Approximately 600,000 people across Cuba are affected by water shortages, including over 130,000 in Havana, compounding the challenges posed by the incoming storm.

The disturbance is expected to traverse the waters separating Cuba from Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula late Tuesday and then proceed northward towards the Gulf Coast.

Rainfall Predictions

The National Hurricane Center forecasts heavy rainfall, with up to 8 inches expected for western Cuba and the Cayman Islands, and isolated amounts reaching 12 inches (30 centimeters). For the eastern Yucatán Peninsula, forecasts suggest up to 6 inches (15 centimeters), while the southeast U.S. may see similar totals starting Wednesday, heightening the risk of flash flooding.

As Helene progresses, it is poised to become the eighth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted an above-average season this year, anticipating between 17 to 25 named storms, including 4 to 7 major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher.

