Husband Murdered Wife, Blamed ICE Agents For Her Disappearance; Punjab-Origin Man Arrested After Her Burned Remains Found In California

A woman who vanished while checking the mail, a husband who told police that immigration agents had taken her, and a call to ICE that unravelled his account. In California, a missing-person case has ended in a murder arrest.

A Woman Last Seen at Home

Jasmine Gill was last seen at her residence in Sacramento on September 30, 2026, according to a release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. On October 4, her cousin reported her missing.

“ICE Agents Took Her”

During the early investigation, her husband, Gurinder Gill, a Punjab-origin man, told police that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents had detained Jasmine while she was checking the mail at their home.

Detectives checked that claim with ICE. The agency confirmed that no enforcement activity had taken place at the residence.

Cracks in the Story

As the inquiry went on, detectives found inconsistencies in Gurinder’s statements. They also learned that the couple was in the middle of a divorce and a child custody dispute.

Burned Remains in El Dorado County

On October 1, burned human remains had been found in El Dorado County. They were later identified as Jasmine’s. Note that this date falls a day after she was last seen, and the release as reported does not explain how the remains were linked to her before the missing-person report on October 4.

The Arrest

Homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Gurinder on murder charges. He was located and arrested on October 14, and detectives carried out search warrants at two residences associated with him. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on murder charges and is ineligible for bail, the sheriff’s office said.

The charges are allegations at this stage. The release does not give a cause of death, a motive, or any plea from Gurinder, and it does not say where the case goes next.

What Comes Next

Gurinder will now face court proceedings on the murder charge, and evidence from the two searched homes may shape the case. The custody of the couple’s child is also an open question, as the reports do not say who is caring for the child.

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