A statement by the Baloch Liberation Army said that the female bomber, Shari Baloch, was a holder of a Masters degree in Zoology and an MPhil in education.

The husband of the female suicide bomber who blew herself up inside the Karachi University premises has expressed pride over her deceased wife’s action. Afghan journalist Bashir Ahmad Gwakh on Tuesday took to Twitter to share a tweet by one Habitan Bashir Baloch who is believed to be the female suicide bomber’s husband. Habitan Baloch said in the tweet that his wife Shari Baloch’s “selfless act” has left him “beaming with pride.”

Habitan’s tweet stated, “Shari Jan,your selfless act has left me speechless but I am also beaming with pride today. Mahroch and Meer Hassan will grow into very proud humans thinking what a great woman their mother was. You... will continue to remain an important part of our lives.”

A statement by the Baloch Liberation Army said that the female bomber, Shari Baloch, was a holder of a Masters degree in Zoology and an MPhil in education. The BLA has claimed responsibility for the attack that killed at least four persons, including three Chinese nationals. BLA has referred to Shari Baloch as the first female suicide bomber of the group. The BLA in its statement warned China against “exploitation projects” in Balochistan.



