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Home > World News > Hyderabad Woman Dies in New Jersey Road Crash Just Two Days Before Returning to India; Here’s What Happened

Hyderabad Woman Dies in New Jersey Road Crash Just Two Days Before Returning to India; Here’s What Happened

The 42-year-old software professional was set to return to India after years in the US when a tragic road accident claimed her life.

Hyderabad Woman Dies in New Jersey Road Crash Just Two Days Before Returning to India; Here’s What Happened

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 19:56 IST

A 42-year-old woman from Hyderabad died in a road accident in New Jersey, US, two days before her planned return to India. This accident has caused grief for her family and home village. Sripathi Deepa Reddy, who hailed from Aakuthotapalli village of Amangal mandal in Rangareddy district of Telangana state, is the name of the woman who was identified after her demise. She had been residing in the United States along with her husband Ramakrishna Reddy since 2008.

According to information available with the family members, Deepa met with an accident when she was driving her husband to a metro station in New Jersey. At that point in time, another car allegedly crashed into her car near a traffic signal in New Jersey. She received serious injuries and died on the spot. It is stated that the driver of the other car was arrested by the police of New Jersey.

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Family Awaits Return of Mortal Remains

Deepa’s family lives in Teachers Colony, Hastinapuram, Hyderabad. They have appealed to the Indian government to help bring her mortal remains back to India at the earliest. The family said Deepa was supposed to fly back to India within two days. Instead, the planned visit ended in tragedy.

Software Couple Had Settled in the US

Deepa was married to Ramakrishna Reddy almost two decades ago. Both were software professionals and later migrated to America, where they built their careers. They lived in New Jersey for quite a number of years and left behind two children in their care.

Organ Donation Decision Wins Praise

In the wake of losing their dear one, the family made a wise decision that Deepa’s organs would be donated. The decision is receiving acclaim from the near and dear ones.

Her untimely demise has come as a shock to the family, friends, and people residing in her native village, Aakuthotapalli, where she was known to be a promising professional who was close to her roots even after settling in another country.

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Hyderabad Woman Dies in New Jersey Road Crash Just Two Days Before Returning to India; Here’s What Happened
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Hyderabad Woman Dies in New Jersey Road Crash Just Two Days Before Returning to India; Here’s What Happened

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Hyderabad Woman Dies in New Jersey Road Crash Just Two Days Before Returning to India; Here’s What Happened
Hyderabad Woman Dies in New Jersey Road Crash Just Two Days Before Returning to India; Here’s What Happened
Hyderabad Woman Dies in New Jersey Road Crash Just Two Days Before Returning to India; Here’s What Happened
Hyderabad Woman Dies in New Jersey Road Crash Just Two Days Before Returning to India; Here’s What Happened

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