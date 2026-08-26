“I Also Stand Here As…..’: What New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Said on RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Rally at Madison Square?

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday said he does not support an upcoming Manhattan event featuring Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, while questioning whether the city has the authority to stop a privately organised gathering.

Bhagwat, the head of the Hindu nationalist organisation widely described as the ideological parent of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is scheduled to speak at the August 29 event. Asked whether the rally should be cancelled, Zohran Mamdani said, “I don’t support the rally, but I don’t know if the city has any jurisdiction on cancelling a private event.”

#WATCH | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to address the Indian diaspora in New York for the ‘Universal Oneness Celebrations’ at Madison Square Garden on August 29, 2026. Ahead of the event, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said, “I also stand here as the first Indian American mayor… pic.twitter.com/MudVcDC83q — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2026

Zohran Mamdani explains why he opposes Bhagwat event in Manhattan

The gathering, billed as the “Universal Oneness Celebration”, is being held for the Hindu American community. It is organised by American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue and is backed by several Hindu American groups. Organisers say the event is aimed at promoting shared heritage and interfaith unity.

However, several local organisations have criticised the event because of Bhagwat’s participation and the RSS’ history. Zohran Mamdani, the first Muslim and Indian American to become New York City mayor, said his concerns were rooted in the kind of India he grew up knowing through his family.

Zohran Mamdani invokes pluralist India while questioning RSS ideology

“The vision of India that I was taught by my family and one that I grew up being very familiar with was of a pluralistic society of a secular Republic that believed in the belonging of each and every person who was from India,” Zohran Mamdani said.

“And it has been incredibly troubling to see the rise of a movement that is predicated on an exclusionary vision,” he added, referring to the movement associated with the RSS.

Zohran Mamdani comments as RSS faces scrutiny over minority record

The RSS has rejected accusations of intolerance. In May, it said it had organised foreign visits, including to the US, to counter perceptions that it is a paramilitary outfit involved in attacks on minority communities. The organisation describes itself as a “Hindu centric civilisational, cultural movement” whose goal is to “carry the nation to the pinnacle of glory,” including by uniting Hindus.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom, however, says the RSS “has been involved in acts of extreme violence and intolerance against members of minority groups for decades.” The organisation disputes such allegations.

Zohran Mamdani’s remarks come amid wider concerns over India

The United Nations and human rights groups have reported rising concerns over the treatment of minorities in India, pointing to increased hate speech, a religion-based citizenship law, demolition of Muslim-owned properties, the removal of Muslim-majority Kashmir’s autonomy and an anti-conversion law that has raised questions over freedom of belief.

The BJP-led Indian government denies being discriminatory and says its policies, including food subsidy programmes and electrification drives, benefit people across communities. Zohran Mamdani’s remarks have now placed the planned Bhagwat appearance under fresh scrutiny ahead of Saturday’s Manhattan gathering.

(with inputs from Reuters)

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