Monday, March 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
‘I Am Ready To Come’: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Affirmed His Presence If Invited By Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed optimism on Sunday about repairing ties with the United States following a heated exchange with US President Donald Trump during an Oval Office meeting.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed optimism on Sunday about repairing ties with the United States following a heated exchange with US President Donald Trump during an Oval Office meeting.

Zelensky affirmed his willingness to engage in further dialogue if invited by Trump, emphasizing the need for constructive discussions. “For real issues, serious concerns, and decisive actions, I am ready to come,” Bloomberg quoted him as saying.

Commitment to Continued Partnership

Speaking to reporters at London Airport after a summit with European leaders, Zelensky conveyed confidence in the endurance of US-Ukraine relations. “Regarding the state of our relationship, I believe it will persist,” he stated.

However, he criticized the public nature of discussions in Washington, remarking that the manner in which events unfolded did not contribute positively to the partnership. Reuters cited him saying, “I do not believe it is appropriate for such discussions to be entirely open. The way things transpired did not bring any additional benefits for us as partners.”

Contentious Oval Office Meeting

The friction between Zelensky and Trump became evident during a live-streamed Oval Office meeting on Friday. Trump, alongside Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, accused Zelensky of lacking gratitude for US aid, disrespecting the country, and escalating global tensions with the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The confrontation has raised questions about continued American support for Ukraine amid its prolonged conflict with Russia. Nevertheless, Zelensky remains confident that the US will not withdraw its backing, as doing so would effectively strengthen Russia’s position. “The United States leads the civilized world, and they will not assist Putin,” he asserted. He also confirmed that discussions between the two nations had continued beyond Friday’s meeting.

Defiant Stance on Leadership

When asked about the possibility of stepping down amid mounting tensions, Zelensky dismissed the notion, stating that removing him from office would not be straightforward. “If there is an effort to replace me, it will not be easy. Elections alone won’t be sufficient; preventing my participation would be necessary, and that is a far greater challenge,” he remarked.

Despite the recent discord, Zelensky’s statements indicate a determination to maintain strong diplomatic ties with the US while standing firm in his leadership.

Also Read: Ukrainian President Zelensky Meets King Charles III Following High-Stakes Defence Talks

