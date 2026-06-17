‘I Am The Boss’: Trump Steals Spotlight At G7 Summit With Surprise Late Arrival, Jokes Inside Meeting Room | Watch Video

US President Donald Trump once again stepped into the spotlight after arriving late to the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France. Despite the fact that world leaders were already seated, Trump entered the room in a casual manner and said, “I’m the boss.” Leaders burst into laughter at Trump’s comment before the seriousness of the meeting could take over.

Trump greeted French President Emmanuel Macron with a quick exchange of “How are you?” and “Good, thank you” before taking his seat but the moment was already set. Trump’s “I’m the boss” comment became the highlight of the session and cameras went behind the scenes at the G7 summit. At one point, when photographers came into the room briefly, Trump asked the press, “Would you like to stay for the meeting? It’s ok with me.” The reporters were ushered out.

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LMAO 🤣 Can’t stop laughing President Trump just walked into the G7 meeting and said “I’m the Boss” THE ALL KNOW TRUMP IS THE MAGA KING I LOVE THIS 😂 pic.twitter.com/7XvFjQ6vHK — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) June 17, 2026







How did Emmanuel Macron and other leaders respond?

Macron remained friendly and welcoming as Trump and other leaders visited for the high-profile summit. French President also later invited Trump for dinner at the Palace of Versailles. Unlike the previous G7 meeting in Canada where Trump notably left early, the American president stayed for the full duration of the meeting in France and signed the final joint communique.

Apart from the viral moment, the G7 democracies concentrated on the most pressing issues concerning the global economy. They emphasized the critical need to bolster and diversify supply chains especially in crucial sectors such as minerals at a time of increasing geopolitical pressure. The joint communique underscored the importance of minimizing vulnerabilities and securing economic resilience.

On the sidelines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. PM Modi is also meeting the US President. He described the talks as productive, pointing to growing India-EU ties and the recent milestone of concluding the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, further strengthening strategic cooperation.

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