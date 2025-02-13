Home
Friday, February 14, 2025
‘I Assume He Wants To Do Business In India’: Trump On PM Modi’s Meeting With Elon Musk

US President Donald Trump took aim at India’s tariff policies while announcing an executive order on reciprocal taxes.

'I Assume He Wants To Do Business In India': Trump On PM Modi's Meeting With Elon Musk


US President Donald Trump took aim at India’s tariff policies while announcing an executive order on reciprocal taxes. Trump described India as one of the top countries imposing high tariffs, though he noted that a few smaller nations impose even higher rates.

“There are a couple of smaller countries with higher tariffs, but India imposes tremendous tariffs,” said Trump during the signing of the order. He cited Harley-Davidson’s past struggle to sell motorcycles in India due to exorbitant taxes.

“Harley-Davidson couldn’t sell their bikes in India because the tariffs were so high. The company had to set up a factory in India to avoid paying those tariffs,” Trump said.

He also encouraged foreign companies to follow a similar strategy by investing in the US. “They can build a factory here—whether it’s for medical equipment, cars, chips, or semiconductors—just like we’ve been asking,” Trump added.

The executive order on reciprocal taxes mandates US trade officials to match the tariffs that other countries impose on American goods, aiming to level the playing field in global trade. This policy could have significant implications for India and other nations with high tariff rates on US products.

Also Read: PM Modi Meets US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz

