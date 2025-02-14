Home
Friday, February 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
I Can't Understand A Word: Internet Gets Curious About Trump Needing English Translator After Roasting Indian Journalist

During the press briefing, Trump encountered difficulty understanding a question posed by an Indian journalist.

I Can’t Understand A Word: Internet Gets Curious About Trump Needing English Translator After Roasting Indian Journalist

Modi Trump Meet In Washington DC


US President Donald Trump has officially announced the extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India, a key suspect in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Trump confirmed that Rana, involved in planning the deadly assault, will soon be sent to India to face justice.

During the press briefing, Trump encountered difficulty understanding a question posed by an Indian journalist. He candidly remarked, “I can’t understand a word he’s saying. It’s the accent, it’s a little bit tough for me.”

How Did The Internet React?

PM Modi on Bringing 26/11 Perpetrator to Justice

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that Rana will be tried in Indian courts for his involvement in the Mumbai attacks, ensuring accountability for his role in one of India’s worst terror incidents.

Before this announcement, the US Supreme Court had dismissed a review petition filed by Tahawwur Rana, removing the final legal hurdle for his extradition to India.

Who is Tahawwur Rana?

Born on January 12, 1961, in Chichawatni, Punjab, Pakistan, Tahawwur Hussain Rana served as a Captain in the Pakistan Army Medical Corps before moving abroad.

Immigration to Canada: In 1997, Rana and his wife, both physicians, immigrated to Canada, later acquiring Canadian citizenship in 2001.

Business Ventures: He settled in Chicago, where he operated several businesses, including First World Immigration Services, an immigration service agency with offices in Chicago, New York, and Toronto.

Links to Terrorism: Rana, along with his associate David Coleman Headley, attended Lashkar-e-Taiba training camps in Pakistan. He was arrested on October 18, 2009, for plotting an attack on Jyllands-Posten, the Danish newspaper that published controversial cartoons of Prophet Muhammad.
Visit to Mumbai: Prior to the 26/11 attacks, Rana traveled to Mumbai and stayed at the Taj Mahal Hotel, one of the primary sites targeted during the terrorist assault.

The November 26, 2008, Mumbai attacks, orchestrated by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, led to the deaths of 166 people, including 20 security personnel and 26 foreign nationals, with over 300 others injured.

The assault targeted multiple locations, including the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Café, and Nariman House, leaving a lasting impact on India’s security policies.

With the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, India is set to take a major step toward justice for the victims of 26/11, reinforcing the global fight against terrorism and cross-border extremism.

