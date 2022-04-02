On being asked if he had indeed ordered a strike on the Russian fuel depot, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he only discusses military affairs with personnel of the armed forces.

Russia has accused Ukraine of attacking one its fuel depots in Belgorod, a Russian city near the Ukrainian border. Russia claims that a fire at the fuel depot was caused by an airstrike by Ukrainian attack helicopters. The Russian Ministry of Defence on Friday alleged that two Ukrainian Mi-24 attack helicopters carried out an assault on a civilian fuel storage facility in southern part of the country.

A statement by the Russian Defence Ministry said, “On April 1, at about 5:00 a.m. Moscow time, two Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopters entered the airspace of the Russian Federation at extremely low altitudes. Ukrainian helicopters launched a missile attack on a civilian oil storage facility located on the outskirts of Belgorod. As a result of the missile hit, individual tanks were damaged and caught fire.”

On being asked if he had indeed ordered a strike on the Russian fuel depot, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he only discusses military affairs with personnel of the armed forces. He replied to the question, “I’m sorry I do not discuss any of my orders as commander in chief, the leader of this state. There are things which I only share with military armed forces of Ukraine and when they talk with me.”

Speaking to CNN, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that he had no information about the incident. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also stated that he could not verify the accusations by Russia.



