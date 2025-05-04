‘I Don’t Know’: Trump Refuses To Commit To Upholding Constitution

Pesident Donald Trump is under fire after casting doubt on constitutional protections during an NBC interview, where he questioned the applicability of the Fifth Amendment to migrants. His remarks come amid a sweeping deportation drive that critics say undermines due process and violates court orders.

President Donald Trump has drawn sharp criticism for his unwillingness to affirm his commitment to upholding the U.S. Constitution while aggressively pursuing a deportation agenda that some judges and advocates say is undermining due process rights.

In a revealing interview aired Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press, Trump signaled a prioritization of swift removals over constitutional protections, casting doubt on the applicability of the Fifth Amendment to all individuals in the United States, regardless of citizenship status.

“Some of the worst, most dangerous people on Earth,” Trump

“Some of the worst, most dangerous people on Earth,” Trump told host Kristen Welker. “And I was elected to get them the hell out of here and the courts are holding me from doing it.”

Pressed further, Trump avoided explicitly endorsing the idea that the Fifth Amendment guarantees legal protections for both citizens and non-citizens. “I don’t know. It seems — it might say that,” he said. “But if you’re talking about that, then we’d have to have a million or 2 million or 3 million trials. We have thousands of people that are some murderers and some drug dealers and some of the worst people on Earth.”

Erosion of Due Process Alleged by Critics

Under Trump’s direction, the White House has taken steps to streamline deportations that critics argue come at the cost of basic legal rights. These measures include empowering immigration judges to dismiss asylum cases without a hearing, ending legal aid funding for unaccompanied migrant children, and expanding the use of expedited removal procedures.

Some legal experts and judges assert these changes undermine constitutional guarantees and fail to provide fair processes for migrants, especially those fleeing violence or persecution.

Trump Deflecting on Constitutional Duties

When asked by Welker whether he feels obligated to uphold the Constitution as president, Trump appeared uncertain. “I don’t know,” he said. “I have to respond by saying, again, I have brilliant lawyers that work for me, and they are going to obviously follow what the Supreme Court said.”

His statement stands in contrast to the oath he took just over 100 days ago: “I, Donald John Trump, do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will, to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Deportation to El Salvador Sparks Legal Showdown

In March, the White House invoked a rarely used 1798 statute to deport hundreds of migrants labeled as gang members to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador, a facility notorious for its brutal conditions.

Among those deported was Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whose removal proceeded despite an immigration court order blocking his return over fears he would face persecution by a local gang. The Trump administration later acknowledged the deportation was in error, but has insisted it lacks authority to compel Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele—an ally of Trump—to return Garcia to the United States.

