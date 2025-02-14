‘I Don’t Know’: Trump Unclear Why Elon Musk Met PM Narendra Modi

Elon Musk’s meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sparked fresh scrutiny over his dual role as a private entrepreneur and a government official under President Trump. As questions swirl about potential conflicts of interest, Trump insists he’s keeping a close watch.

President Donald Trump has stated that he is personally keeping an eye on potential conflicts of interest involving billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, particularly regarding his private business interests in SpaceX and Tesla, and his role at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). However, Trump admitted uncertainty about whether Musk met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a private citizen or in his capacity as a special government employee.

Musk’s Meeting With Modi Raises Questions

Musk’s meeting with Modi took place in Washington, D.C., just before the Indian leader sat down with President Trump. Their discussions reportedly covered topics related to space and technology—industries where Musk’s two major companies, SpaceX and Tesla, have significant stakes.

While such a meeting might typically seem routine, Musk’s official role in the Trump administration has raised concerns about potential overlaps between his public responsibilities and private business interests.

When asked about Musk’s role in the meeting, Trump admitted he was unsure.

“I don’t know,” he told reporters at the White House. “They met, and I assume he wants to do business in India.”

Musk’s Business Interests in India

Musk’s interest in the Indian market is well known. Last year, the Tesla CEO planned a visit to India with the goal of establishing a new Tesla facility in the country. However, those plans were put on hold, with Bloomberg reporting in July 2024 that the trip, initially scheduled for April, had been indefinitely postponed. Reports indicated that Tesla executives had ceased contact with Indian government officials.

Apart from Tesla, Musk’s satellite company, Starlink, is also awaiting regulatory approval in India. In December, Musk confirmed that Starlink services were “turned off” in the country, addressing concerns that the technology could be misused.

Trump Assures No Conflicts Will Be Allowed

Despite uncertainties over Musk’s meeting with Modi, President Trump maintained that he is fully aware of Musk’s potential conflicts of interest while working at DOGE.

“We won’t let [Musk] do anything having to do with a conflict,” Trump asserted on Thursday.

When pressed on whether he would personally ensure there were no conflicts, Trump doubled down.

“Yeah, I am… First of all, he wouldn’t do it, and second of all, we’re not going to let him do anything where there’s a conflict of interest.”

This stance marks a shift from the White House’s earlier position. Previously, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had stated that it would be up to Musk himself to recuse himself from any situation where a conflict arose.

Trump: No New Government Contracts for Musk

The President also dismissed concerns that Musk might receive new government contracts while serving at DOGE.

“I guess if there’s no conflict then what difference does it make,” Trump remarked.

