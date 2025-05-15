‘I Even Missed My Shadow’, Indian Researcher Badar Khan Suri Describes Abuse In US ICE Detention

Arrested without formal charges, Suri described being shackled from head to toe and kept in inhumane conditions, saying, “I even missed my shadow.”

Indian academic and Georgetown University visiting scholar Badar Khan Suri has been released from US immigration detention after nearly two months of incarceration that he described as a “Kafkaesque” ordeal.

Indian academic and Georgetown University visiting scholar Badar Khan Suri has been released from US immigration detention after nearly two months of incarceration that he described as a “Kafkaesque” ordeal. Arrested outside his Virginia home on March 17 by plainclothes federal agents, Suri was held without formal charges at multiple detention facilities, including the Prairieland Detention Center in Texas.

“There was no charge, there was nothing. They made a sub-human out of me,” said Suri, recounting how he was shackled from head to toe. “My ankles, my wrist, my body everything was chained. For the first seven or eight days, I even missed my shadow.”

A federal judge, US District Judge Patricia Giles, ruled that Suri’s detention violated his First Amendment rights, specifically the right to free speech, and ordered his immediate release on personal recognisance on Wednesday.

‘Spreading Hamas propaganda’

Suri, who holds a PhD in peace and conflict studies and taught a course on “Majoritarianism and Minority Rights in South Asia” at Georgetown, was accused by US immigration authorities of having ties to Hamas, a Palestinian group designated as a terrorist organisation by the US government. The Department of Homeland Security alleged he was spreading Hamas propaganda on campus, citing his family ties his father-in-law reportedly served in the Hamas government in Gaza.

His legal team strongly denied the allegations, arguing that he was being targeted due to his wife’s Palestinian heritage and political views. “He is being punished because the government suspects he and his wife oppose US policy on Israel,” said Hassan Ahmad, Suri’s lawyer.

Inhumane and unhygienic

Suri said the conditions inside the detention centres were inhumane and unhygienic. He raised complaints with the ombudsman but claimed he never received a response. His biggest worry, he said, was the mental health of his three children. “My eldest son is only nine, and my twins are five. My son knew where I was. He was crying. He needs mental health support now,” Suri said.

Initially detained in Virginia, Suri was transferred to Louisiana due to lack of space, and later sent to Texas. The US government tried to move the legal case to Texas, arguing that habeas petitions must be filed in the state of detention. However, Judge Giles rejected the motion, allowing the case to proceed in Virginia.

Suri is the latest among a number of detained international students and scholars in the US in recent months. Others recently released include Rumeysa Ozturk, a Tufts University student from Turkey, and Mohsen Mahdawi, a Palestinian student at Columbia University, amid growing tensions around US campus protests over the Israel-Hamas war.

