Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • ‘I Got Every Answer Right,’ Trump Says Of Cognitive Test Following Annual Physical

‘I Got Every Answer Right,’ Trump Says Of Cognitive Test Following Annual Physical

President Donald Trump confidently declared he aced his cognitive test during his annual physical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Speaking from Air Force One, Trump expressed satisfaction with his results and teased a public release of the full report.

‘I Got Every Answer Right,’ Trump Says Of Cognitive Test Following Annual Physical

Trump shares details of his annual physical examination, including cognitive test results, but maintains privacy on key health matters.


 

President Donald Trump confidently told reporters that he “got every answer right” during his cognitive test, which was part of his annual physical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday. Speaking aboard Air Force One after the exam, Trump expressed satisfaction with his performance, stating that he believes he did well. He also mentioned that the full report of the physical would be made available to the public on Sunday.

“I have never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!” Trump tweeted earlier in the week before the examination, acknowledging his age of 78—an age that made him the oldest individual ever to be sworn in as president. The exam, which lasted around five hours, marked the first physical of his second term in office.

Despite his confidence, Trump offered few details beyond the cognitive test. He described his results as reflecting a “good heart, a good soul, very good soul.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Brief Look Back: The Last Health Report from 2018

The public has not had an in-depth look at Trump’s health since his last physical examination in January 2018. During that evaluation, then-White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson characterized Trump’s cardiovascular health as “excellent” for his age. The report did, however, highlight several issues including high cholesterol, rosacea (a benign skin condition), and a body mass index (BMI) that classified Trump as overweight.

  • Cholesterol: Trump’s LDL (bad cholesterol) was 143 mg/dL, well above the normal threshold of less than 100 mg/dL. His total cholesterol was measured at 223 mg/dL, which exceeds the recommended level of below 200 mg/dL.
  • BMI: The President’s BMI was calculated at 29.9 kg/m2, just shy of being classified as obese, which starts at a score of 30 kg/m2.

At the time, Trump was prescribed rosuvastatin, a cholesterol-lowering medication, with his dosage increased to address the elevated cholesterol levels. He was also taking finasteride, a drug for male-pattern hair loss, and aspirin for heart disease prevention. Additionally, he used ivermectin cream for his rosacea.

Dr. Jackson noted that Trump scored a perfect 30/30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a brief test aimed at evaluating cognitive function.

Trump’s Health After COVID-19 Diagnosis

In October 2020, Trump was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. Reports from then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows stated that Trump experienced a fever, and his blood oxygen levels dropped sharply. Sources indicated that Trump struggled with breathing and was given supplemental oxygen. Doctors treated him with an experimental monoclonal antibody therapy and steroids.

Trump returned to the White House after a three-day hospitalization, but this period raised questions about the impact of the virus on his health.

The Most Recent Health Update

The latest official health update came from Dr. Bruce Aronwald, Trump’s personal physician, who wrote a brief letter attesting to the President’s overall excellent health. The letter, which was the most recent accounting of Trump’s health, stated that physical exams were “well within the normal range” and that cognitive tests were “exceptional.” Aronwald also noted that Trump’s most recent lab results were “more favorable than prior testing in some of the most significant parameters,” attributing the improvement to weight loss through “an improved diet and continued daily physical activity.”

The physician further assured that Trump’s cardiovascular studies were normal and that all cancer screenings had returned negative results.

Also Read: Trump Envoy General Keith Kellogg Suggests Possible Partition Of Ukraine As Ceasefire Talks Stall

Filed under

Trump Cognitive Test Results

A Chinese court is strugg

Chinese Court Tries to Auction Off 100 Tons of Live Crocodiles, Buyers Must Catch, Transport...
newsx

WATCH: New York Court Stunned As 74-Year-Old Man Uses Younger Looking AI Lawyer To Argue...
newsx

Two Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh Bijapur
Director of a recruitment

MP’s Fake Doctor Claims A 9-Page Resumé; Applied For Job Three Times
As India's top anti-terro

‘Obessed With Pakistan’s Army Uniform’: How Tahawwur Rana’s Past Is Unfolding During NIA Interrogation
The Supreme Court has set

‘Decide on State Bills Within 3 Months’: Supreme Court Sets Deadline For President
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Chinese Court Tries to Auction Off 100 Tons of Live Crocodiles, Buyers Must Catch, Transport The 500 Reptiles Themselves

Chinese Court Tries to Auction Off 100 Tons of Live Crocodiles, Buyers Must Catch, Transport...

WATCH: New York Court Stunned As 74-Year-Old Man Uses Younger Looking AI Lawyer To Argue Case

WATCH: New York Court Stunned As 74-Year-Old Man Uses Younger Looking AI Lawyer To Argue...

Two Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh Bijapur

Two Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh Bijapur

MP’s Fake Doctor Claims A 9-Page Resumé; Applied For Job Three Times

MP’s Fake Doctor Claims A 9-Page Resumé; Applied For Job Three Times

‘Obessed With Pakistan’s Army Uniform’: How Tahawwur Rana’s Past Is Unfolding During NIA Interrogation

‘Obessed With Pakistan’s Army Uniform’: How Tahawwur Rana’s Past Is Unfolding During NIA Interrogation

Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Turns Crime-Buster In Upcoming Thriller ‘Costao’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Turns Crime-Buster In Upcoming Thriller ‘Costao’

“Guilty of Good Looks!” Kareena Kapoor Nabs Saif in Style—Same Day, Different Sets, Maximum Sass

“Guilty of Good Looks!” Kareena Kapoor Nabs Saif in Style—Same Day, Different Sets, Maximum Sass

Tahira Kashyap Shares Hospital Chronicles With Humour And A Special SRK Connection Amid Cancer Relapse Situation

Tahira Kashyap Shares Hospital Chronicles With Humour And A Special SRK Connection Amid Cancer Relapse

KL Rahul’s Celebratory Video Goes Viral After Recreating Iconic Scene From Kantara During IPL Match

KL Rahul’s Celebratory Video Goes Viral After Recreating Iconic Scene From Kantara During IPL Match

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring Stunt Community

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide