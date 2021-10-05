A compilation clip featuring desperate investors confronting Evergrande employees in the midst of the company’s financial problems has gone viral on China’s social media platform Weibo.
In one of the videos, a female investor is seen brandishing a knife and threatening to kill herself in front of Evergrande Wealth employees and others in a meeting room. “I don’t want the interest on my investment, I just want my money back. So here’s what I have to say to you. If Evergrande Wealth doesn’t give me my money today, I’ll kill myself right here,” she told the staff. “If this isn’t handled today, I’ll die right here, right in front of you. My retirement savings are all in that investment. I have nothing left to live for,” she further expressed.
Investors have been protesting outside Evergrande since September 13. Around 100 people had gathered outside the building at one point, prompting the guards to form a human barricade to keep them out.
China’s Evergrande Group has become the world’s most indebted company, with liabilities comprising more than $300 billion as a result of decades of borrowing. The company’s wealth management arm, Evergrande Wealth, has also been affected by the financial crisis.