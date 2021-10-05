In one of the videos, a female investor is seen brandishing a knife and threatening to kill herself in front of Evergrande Wealth employees and others in a meeting room.

A compilation clip featuring desperate investors confronting Evergrande employees in the midst of the company’s financial problems has gone viral on China’s social media platform Weibo. According to media reports, the 10-minute-long video was posted to Weibo on September 29 by local news site Xing Tai Shen Bian Shi, who did not specify when or where the videos were taken.

In one of the videos, a female investor is seen brandishing a knife and threatening to kill herself in front of Evergrande Wealth employees and others in a meeting room. “I don’t want the interest on my investment, I just want my money back. So here’s what I have to say to you. If Evergrande Wealth doesn’t give me my money today, I’ll kill myself right here,” she told the staff. “If this isn’t handled today, I’ll die right here, right in front of you. My retirement savings are all in that investment. I have nothing left to live for,” she further expressed.

Another footage shows a group of people attempting to stop a car outside the company’s headquarters. In the video, a woman can be heard crying and demanding an explanation. “I don’t have any choice but to do this, and I won’t listen to you,” she said. “All my money is gone.”

Investors have been protesting outside Evergrande since September 13. Around 100 people had gathered outside the building at one point, prompting the guards to form a human barricade to keep them out.

China’s Evergrande Group has become the world’s most indebted company, with liabilities comprising more than $300 billion as a result of decades of borrowing. The company’s wealth management arm, Evergrande Wealth, has also been affected by the financial crisis.