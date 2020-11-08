In the first address as Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris on Saturday (local time) thanked people of the United States "for turning out in record number" and said Americans have ushered in a "new day" for the country. Harris made history on Saturday with her election as Joe Biden's Vice President, becoming the first woman, first Black American, and first Asian American to win the second-highest US office.

In the first address as Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris on Saturday (local time) thanked people of the United States “for turning out in record number” and said Americans have ushered in a “new day” for the country. “To the American people, who make up our beautiful country, thank you for turning out in record numbers to make your voices heard,” said Harris while addressing the nation after winning the high staked presidential elections.

“You delivered a clear message. You chose hope and unity, decency, science, and yes, truth. You chose Joe Biden as the next president of the United States of America,” she added. “And when our very democracy was on the ballot in this election with the very soul of America at stake and the world watching, you ushered in a new day for America,” she further said.

Harris made history on Saturday with her election as Joe Biden’s Vice President, becoming the first woman, first Black American, and first Asian American to win the second-highest US office. Biden has become the President-elect of the United States after victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes.

The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and will be the 46th president of the United States. He is the oldest person elected President in the history of the US.

In this, his third attempt at the White House, Biden, a four-decade Washington figure as a Senator and then a vice president, received more than 74 million votes, 4 million more than Trump, and more than any other presidential candidate. (ANI)