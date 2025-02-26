‘I Never Comment On That’: Trump Declines To Clarify US Position On Taiwan Defense

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday refused to clarify whether his administration would take steps to prevent China from using force to take over Taiwan. During his first Cabinet meeting in this term, Trump responded to a question on the matter by stating, “I never comment on that I don’t comment on anything, because I don’t want to ever put myself in that position,” CNN reported.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pressed further, Trump added, “And if I said it, I certainly wouldn’t be saying it to you. I’d be saying it to other people, maybe people around this table, very specific people around this table.” His remarks come amid growing tensions between the U.S. and China over Taiwan, as Beijing accused his administration of a “serious regression” in its Taiwan policy after the U.S. State Department recently removed a statement from its website that explicitly opposed Taiwan’s independence.

Earlier this month, the State Department updated its online fact sheet on U.S.-Taiwan relations, notably omitting the phrase “we do not support Taiwan independence.” While the U.S. officially adheres to the “one China policy,” recognizing the People’s Republic of China as the sole legitimate government, it has never accepted Beijing’s sovereignty claim over Taiwan.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A diplomatic tone

Despite his noncommittal response on Taiwan, Trump struck a diplomatic tone on U.S.-China relations, stating, “We’re going to have a good relationship with China, but they won’t be able to take advantage of us.” He also reiterated his positive relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The U.S. Navy’s recent patrol in the Taiwan Strait has further escalated tensions. On February 12, two U.S. naval ships conducted a freedom of navigation exercise through the international waterway, marking the first such operation since Trump assumed office in January. China’s military condemned the move, accusing the U.S. of “engaging in risky behavior” and sending “the wrong signals.”

The Taiwan Strait, a strategically significant 180km-wide waterway, has long been a point of contention. While China claims the strait as part of its domestic territory, international law defines territorial waters as extending only 12 nautical miles from the coastline. With diplomatic ambiguity surrounding Trump’s stance on Taiwan, the geopolitical landscape in the Indo-Pacific remains uncertain.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Trump Escalates Trade War With EU, Imposes 25% Tariff On Imports