Monday, March 24, 2025
‘I Post Nudes,Track Erections’: Anti-Ageing Millionaire Bryan Johnson Defends Controversial Workplace Policies

Bryan Johnson


Bryan Johnson, the millionaire entrepreneur behind the anti-ageing startup Blueprint, is facing allegations of enforcing strict nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) to silence employees about his unusual workplace behaviour. A recent report by The New York Times (NYT) revealed that Johnson required employees to agree to an opt-in contract acknowledging his eccentric habits, including walking around with minimal or no clothing and discussing topics like sexual activities and erections.

Inside Bryan Johnson’s Controversial Workplace Agreement

According to the NYT investigation, which interviewed 30 individuals, the employment contract at Blueprint was 20 pages long and included extensive confidentiality clauses. The agreement prevented employees from disclosing details about Johnson’s personal spaces, vehicles, and any nonpublic information about his home and office. Furthermore, the document mandated that employees accept his unconventional behaviour as neither offensive nor inappropriate.

The report also claimed that Johnson, 47, often flirted with his largely female staff and leveraged the NDA to prevent complaints about his conduct. His alleged lifestyle choices, including hiring prostitutes and experimenting with psychedelics like LSD, DMT, and Ibogaine, were also highlighted in the article.

Bryan Johnson Responds to Allegations

In response to the NYT report, Johnson took to X to dismiss the claims, calling the article an attempted “takedown” that ultimately read like a profile piece. He asserted that the opt-in agreement was about transparency rather than coercion.

“I post nudes on social media. I track my nighttime erections. My team openly discusses my semen health. We make dank memes. Rather than letting people walk in blind, we disclose this upfront, in writing, so there are no surprises,” Johnson wrote.

He further defended the confidentiality agreements, stating that such contracts are “standard and normal,” even likening them to NDAs used by major media organizations.

The Anti-Ageing Mogul’s Billion-Dollar Experiments

Johnson made millions after selling his payments firm Braintree to PayPal in 2013 and has since invested heavily in his anti-ageing experiments. His project, Blueprint, aims to reverse ageing through extreme lifestyle modifications and medical interventions. His unconventional approach has sparked public interest, leading to a Netflix documentary titled Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever.

Despite the controversy, Johnson insists that his workplace policies are meant to foster clarity and consent. “No one is forced to sign anything. The opt-in agreement ensures that people understand and consent to the environment. It eliminates ambiguity and prevents misunderstandings,” he added.

Public Reaction and Future Implications

The NYT exposé has ignited debate on workplace ethics, transparency, and the limits of employer-imposed NDAs. While some defend Johnson’s right to establish unique workplace norms, others criticize the agreements as a means to suppress employee complaints and normalize questionable behaviour.

With increasing scrutiny on workplace culture in tech startups, the fallout from these allegations could shape future discussions on corporate governance, employee rights, and ethical business practices. Johnson, however, remains unfazed, continuing his ambitious quest for longevity while challenging traditional workplace norms.

