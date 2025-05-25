I Survived On Rainwater And Rice: Israeli Hostage Recalls Harrowing Experience In Gaza, They Can Only Pray And Cling To The Wall

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Saturday, urging the Benjamin Netanyahu-led government to strike a deal with Hamas. The protesters demanded a ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of Israeli hostages.

One of the key speakers at the rally was Naama Levy, a former IDF soldier recently released from Hamas captivity.

Former Hostage Naama Levy Recounts Harrowing Experience in Gaza

Naama Levy, one of five female Israeli soldiers freed in January during a ceasefire-hostage exchange, delivered a moving speech.

Speaking outside the Tel Aviv Museum in front of a crowd of about 1,500, Levy recalled her terrifying time in captivity under constant threat from Israeli airstrikes and lack of basic necessities.

“I Survived on Rainwater and Rice,” Says Naama Levy

Levy described her ordeal, saying she went days without food or water. “One day, I had nothing left, not even water. Fortunately, it started raining. My captors placed a pot outside the house I was held in, and that rainwater became my lifeline. I cooked a pot of rice from it—that’s what kept me going,” she recounted.

Levy explained how her captors tried to break her spirit by claiming Israelis had forgotten the hostages. But seeing televised protests every Saturday night in Israel gave her hope. “I knew people were fighting for me… I saw you, in this square,” she said, referring to the demonstration venue in Tel Aviv.

“Whistles and Booms”: Levy Describes Trauma of Airstrikes

Recounting the Israeli strikes in Gaza, Levy said, “First, you hear a whistle, pray it doesn’t fall on you, and then—booms. A noise so loud, it paralyzes you. The earth shakes.” She said one of the strikes even collapsed part of the house she was in, narrowly sparing her life as the wall she leaned on didn’t collapse.

Calling on the government to act swiftly, Levy said, “That was my reality, and now it’s their reality.” She emphasized that hostages still in captivity face the same trauma and powerlessness she endured. “They have nowhere to run, they can only pray and cling to the wall while feeling a horrible powerlessness.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel intends to take “full control of the Gaza Strip.” In a video released Monday, he stated, “We will not give up till we take control of all the territory of the Strip.” This statement came as Israel recalled its negotiation team from Qatar amid deadlocked talks with Hamas.

The ongoing Israeli military offensive is aimed at pressuring Hamas into agreeing to a ceasefire on Israel’s terms. While 58 hostages are still believed to be held in Gaza, only 23 are thought to be alive. Hamas has maintained it will only release the hostages in return for a complete ceasefire, which Israel has not agreed to.