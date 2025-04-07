‘I Thought I’d Never Walk Again’, UK Woman Paralysed From Neck After Weight Loss Surgery In Turkey

Danielle Peebles, 42, weighed 28 stone (177 kg) when she flew to Turkey in June 2023 to undergo a gastric sleeve procedure, paying £2,995 in hopes of improving her health and being more active for her newborn grandson.

A British grandmother who travelled to Turkey for weight loss surgery was left paralyzed from the neck down due to severe nerve damage caused by a rare nutritional deficiency. Now on the path to recovery, she’s sharing her story in hopes of warning others about the hidden risks of seeking cut-price procedures abroad.

“I was desperate. I just wanted to be able to push my grandson around the park,” said Danielle, a mother of five from Greater Manchester. “I couldn’t wait seven years for surgery on the NHS. I thought I was doing the best thing for my family.”

While the surgery itself initially seemed successful, Danielle began to suffer alarming complications soon after returning to the UK. She experienced severe nausea, was unable to eat or keep down fluids, and within weeks began losing sensation in her legs.

In January 2024, Danielle collapsed at home and was rushed to A&E, where she was diagnosed with nutritional neuropathy—a rare and potentially life-threatening condition caused by a severe vitamin deficiency. The condition left her paralyzed from the neck down, unable to walk, but still in agonising pain.

“I don’t think I quite realised I was paralysed until a doctor told me. I couldn’t move, but the pain in my feet was unbearable. It felt like they were on fire just from the lightest touch,” she said.

Danielle was admitted to Salford Royal Hospital, where she spent five months undergoing intensive rehabilitation. Despite fears she may never walk again, her sheer determination, combined with expert care from a dedicated team of physiotherapists, dietitians, and neurologists, helped her slowly regain movement.

Her recovery culminated in an emotional reunion with Dr Dan Whittam, the neurologist who oversaw her care. A heartwarming video captured Danielle walking unaided into the hospital to thank the team that changed her life.

“To get where I am now—being a mum, a wife, a nanna—it’s the best feeling. I owe Salford Royal everything,” Danielle said.

While she has made significant progress, Danielle continues to face challenges and is still in the early stages of her recovery. She now wants to raise awareness about the dangers of undergoing weight loss surgery abroad without understanding the full risks.

“You don’t hear that you can get nutritional neuropathy from not eating. Nobody tells you that. The surgery went fine—it was my body’s response, the aftermath, that nearly cost me everything,” she said.

Danielle’s story is not unique. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, up to 50,000 Britons travel to Turkey each year for weight loss surgery, lured by lower costs—procedures are often up to 70% cheaper than in the UK. But concerns about safety and follow-up care are rising, with many patients reporting complications after returning home.

The NHS warns that while surgery abroad may be less expensive, it can come with serious risks. Foreign clinics often lack proper follow-up services, and safety standards may not match UK guidelines. Complications can place further strain on the NHS, as returning patients require emergency care and lengthy hospital stays.

Danielle’s husband, Stephen, called her recovery “nothing short of miraculous.” He said, “We didn’t know what was going to happen. To see her walk again, to see her smile again—it’s everything.”

For Danielle, her story is now a mission. “I just want people to know what can happen. I wanted to be healthier for my family, and I nearly lost everything trying to rush the process. If sharing this helps even one person think twice or get better guidance, then it’s worth it.”

