I Too Could Have Been Part Of This, JeM Chief Masood Azhar Reacts To His Family Members Getting Killed In Operation Sindoor

Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar responded publicly after Indian armed forces eliminated ten members of his family during Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike on terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Azhar expressed no remorse, instead calling the deceased “guests of Allah.”

“Ten of my family members were blessed with this happiness together tonight… five innocent children, my elder sister and her honorable husband, my dear nephew and his wife, my beloved niece, my brother Huzaifah and his mother. Two companions also joined them,” Azhar said in a statement.

He added that he repeatedly wished he could have been “part of this caravan.”

India Targets Terror Network in Response to Pahalgam Attack

The Indian military launched a 25-minute precision strike operation in the early hours of Wednesday, striking nine terror hubs across Pakistan and PoK.

This offensive was executed in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 civilians—including 25 Hindus and one Nepali national—were brutally killed.

According to Indian intelligence sources, Azhar’s elder sister, her husband, a niece, a nephew and his wife, five children, and two of his close aides were among those killed in the targeted air strikes.

Azhar’s History of Terror and Alleged Shelter in Pakistan

Masood Azhar, one of the terrorists released by India in exchange for hostages during the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, has been associated with some of India’s deadliest terror attacks. These include the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

While Pakistan officially claims Azhar is in custody, intelligence sources suggest he continues to operate from Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, the JeM headquarters located just 100 km from the Indian border.

Operation Sindoor Delivers Massive Blow to Terror Camps

The Indian Defence Ministry confirmed that the airstrikes exclusively targeted terror infrastructure, avoiding civilian and military areas.

At an all-party meeting held on Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reportedly told political leaders that nearly 100 terrorists were neutralized in the strike, delivering a significant blow to cross-border terror networks.