Sunday, March 9, 2025
Live Tv
'I Trust Putin': Trump Says Russia Easier To Deal With Than Ukraine

President Trump reaffirmed his trust in Vladimir Putin, stating it is "easier" to work with Russia than Ukraine in managing the ongoing war. His remarks, made after a tense meeting with President Zelenskyy, signal a shift in U.S. diplomatic strategy.

‘I Trust Putin’: Trump Says Russia Easier To Deal With Than Ukraine

President Trump reaffirmed his trust in Vladimir Putin, stating it is "easier" to work with Russia than Ukraine in managing the ongoing war.


U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday stated that he finds it “easier” to work with Russia than Ukraine in managing the ongoing war, attributing his stance to a deep-seated trust in Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I believe him,” Trump said during a televised White House press conference, following a tense Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vice President JD Vance.

Trump: Ukraine Lacks Leverage, Praises Putin

Expressing frustration over dealings with Kyiv, Trump remarked that Ukraine does not have strong bargaining power. “I’m finding it more difficult, frankly, to deal with Ukraine, and they don’t have the cards,” he said. “It may be easier dealing with Russia.”

Despite announcing the possibility of new sanctions on Moscow earlier in the day, Trump appeared to justify Russia’s intensified bombing campaign across Ukraine. “I actually think he’s doing what anybody in that position would be doing right now,” he said, referring to Putin’s actions.

Trump Defends Relationship With Putin

Trump, who has long emphasized his rapport with the Russian leader, reinforced his confidence in Putin’s intentions. “I’ve always had a good relationship with Putin. And you know, he wants to end the war,” he claimed. “I think he’s going to be more generous than he has to be, and that’s pretty good. That means a lot of good things.”

The remarks come as Trump escalates pressure on Ukraine by ordering a temporary freeze on U.S. military and intelligence support to Kyiv. He also suggested that Ukraine must demonstrate willingness to negotiate.

“I don’t know that they want to settle. If they don’t want to settle, we’re out of there because we want them to settle. I’m doing it to stop death,” he said.

U.S. Aid to Ukraine

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, the U.S. has provided Ukraine with more than $180 billion in assistance. This includes over $66.5 billion in military aid, accounting for approximately 20% of Ukraine’s military resources. The U.S. has supplied key weaponry such as long-range missiles and Patriot air defense systems.

