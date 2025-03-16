Home
I Was Being A Little Bit Sarcastic: Donald Trump Takes A U-Turn On His Bold Claim Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War Within 24 Hours

Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, has been holding negotiations with Russian officials regarding a possible ceasefire agreement. While Ukraine has accepted the proposal, it remains unclear whether Russia will agree to the terms.

Donald Trump


Former U.S. President Donald Trump has clarified his earlier remarks about resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict within 24 hours, admitting that his statement was made in a sarcastic tone.

During an interview on the television program “Full Measure,” Trump addressed the bold claims he made during his campaign, emphasizing that he had not meant them literally.

Trump’s Bold Campaign Promises

While on the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly asserted that he could end the Russia-Ukraine war even before assuming office. He previously stated, “They’re dying, Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I’ll have that done—I’ll have that done in 24 hours.”

He reinforced this claim during a debate with then-Vice President Kamala Harris, saying, “That is a war that’s dying to be settled. I will get it settled before I even become president.”

Trump’s Shift in Stance

Since returning to office, Trump has adopted a more measured tone. He now acknowledges that his previous statements were exaggerated, explaining, “Well, I was being a little bit sarcastic when I said that… What I really mean is I’d like to get it settled, and I think I’ll be successful.”

Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, has been holding negotiations with Russian officials regarding a possible ceasefire agreement. While Ukraine has accepted the proposal, it remains unclear whether Russia will agree to the terms.

When asked what would happen if Vladimir Putin refuses to agree to a ceasefire, Trump warned, “Bad news for this world because so many people are dying.” However, he remains hopeful, stating, “But I think he’s going to agree. I really do. I think I know him pretty well.”

As diplomatic efforts continue, Trump’s evolving stance on the Russia-Ukraine war suggests a more pragmatic approach rather than the quick-fix solution he initially promised. The world now watches closely to see whether his administration can indeed negotiate peace.

