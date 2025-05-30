‘I Was Extremely Surprised’: French Court Rules In Favour Of British Woman, Giving Her Pre-Brexit Right To Vote In EU

A French Court’s ruling has taken the world by surprise, restoring a British woman’s pre-Brexit right to vote in European Elections. Alice Bouilliez, a former British civil servant who has lived in France for nearly four decades, has won a legal battle to have her name reinstated on the electoral register for the upcoming EU elections

A French Court’s ruling has taken the world by surprise, restoring a British woman’s pre-Brexit right to vote in European Elections.

Alice Bouilliez, a former British civil servant who has lived in France for nearly four decades, has won a legal battle to have her name reinstated on the electoral register for the upcoming EU elections. The court in Auch, located in south-west France, ruled in her favor. She found this decision “extremely surprising” but she welcomed it with delight.

“I am extremely happy about the result. When I went to get the ruling from the court I was extremely surprised because I was expecting a knock on the knuckles,” she said.

Despite living in France for decades, holding residency, and being married to a French national, Ms Bouilliez never pursued French citizenship. This was partly out of respect for the oath she swore to the British Crown during her time as a Foreign Office civil servant.

After years of legal challenges, she joined a group of other frustrated British nationals in taking their case to the European Court of Justice in 2022. However, the court ultimately ruled against them.

Now the court, following the advice of the advocate general, Anthony Collins, justified their decision by saying that the EU treaty had made “nationality of a member state” an “essential condition of a person to be able to acquire and retain the status of citizens of the union and to benefit fully from the rights attaching to that status”.

Her lawyer, Julien Fouchet stated that, “The court ruled that Alice had not committed any crime and that to lose her voting rights was a fundamental and disproportionate infringement of her voting rights,”.

What does this decision mean for the future?

Brexit was the UK’s decision to leave the European Union. It was finalized on January 31, 2020, following a 2016 referendum. The move reshaped trade, immigration, and political ties between the UK and the EU.

After Brexit, the UK had pushed for reciprocal voting rights part of the Brexit deal but EU did not agree, leading to bilateral agreements.

Fouchet called on the French and British governments to open negotiations to restore citizens’ voting rights. “The French and UK governments should have a bilateral treaty reciprocating the right to vote in municipal elections. I see this judgment as an opportunity, especially in light of the recent UK-EU Summit, to get an agreement on this,” he said.

This ruling has the potential to restore rights across France for British citizens living in the country before Brexit, and play a critical role in bilateral relations between France and UK.

