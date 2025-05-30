Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • ‘I Was Extremely Surprised’: French Court Rules In Favour Of British Woman, Giving Her Pre-Brexit Right To Vote In EU

‘I Was Extremely Surprised’: French Court Rules In Favour Of British Woman, Giving Her Pre-Brexit Right To Vote In EU

A French Court’s ruling has taken the world by surprise, restoring a British woman’s pre-Brexit right to vote in European Elections.  Alice Bouilliez, a former British civil servant who has lived in France for nearly four decades, has won a legal battle to have her name reinstated on the electoral register for the upcoming EU elections

‘I Was Extremely Surprised’: French Court Rules In Favour Of British Woman, Giving Her Pre-Brexit Right To Vote In EU

A Delhi judge has been transferred from the Rouse Avenue Court to another bench following allegations of bribery involving the grant of bail in a GST evasion case.


A French Court’s ruling has taken the world by surprise, restoring a British woman’s pre-Brexit right to vote in European Elections.

Alice Bouilliez, a former British civil servant who has lived in France for nearly four decades, has won a legal battle to have her name reinstated on the electoral register for the upcoming EU elections. The court in Auch, located in south-west France, ruled in her favor. She found this decision “extremely surprising” but she welcomed it with delight.

“I am extremely happy about the result. When I went to get the ruling from the court I was extremely surprised because I was expecting a knock on the knuckles,” she said.

Despite living in France for decades, holding residency, and being married to a French national, Ms Bouilliez never pursued French citizenship. This was partly out of respect for the oath she swore to the British Crown during her time as a Foreign Office civil servant.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

After years of legal challenges, she joined a group of other frustrated British nationals in taking their case to the European Court of Justice in 2022. However, the court ultimately ruled against them.

Now the court, following the advice of the advocate general, Anthony Collins, justified their decision by saying that the EU treaty had made “nationality of a member state” an “essential condition of a person to be able to acquire and retain the status of citizens of the union and to benefit fully from the rights attaching to that status”.

Her lawyer, Julien Fouchet stated that, “The court ruled that Alice had not committed any crime and that to lose her voting rights was a fundamental and disproportionate infringement of her voting rights,”.

What does this decision mean for the future?

Brexit was the UK’s decision to leave the European Union. It was finalized on January 31, 2020, following a 2016 referendum. The move reshaped trade, immigration, and political ties between the UK and the EU.

After Brexit, the UK had pushed for reciprocal voting rights part of the Brexit deal but EU did not agree, leading to bilateral agreements.

Fouchet called on the French and British governments to open negotiations to restore citizens’ voting rights. “The French and UK governments should have a bilateral treaty reciprocating the right to vote in municipal elections. I see this judgment as an opportunity, especially in light of the recent UK-EU Summit, to get an agreement on this,” he said.

This ruling has the potential to restore rights across France for British citizens living in the country before Brexit, and play a critical role in bilateral relations between France and UK.

ALSO READ: Explained: Elon Musk Returns to Business But Faces Big Challenges After Washington Stint

Filed under

court France

Two Indian peacekeepers

Who Are The 2 Indian Peacekeepers Awarded With UN Medals Posthumously?
Four people were killed a

Punjab Firecracker Factory Blast In Sri Muktsar Sahib Kills 4, Several Injured: Rescue Underway
Tamil actor-turned-politi

TVK Leader Vijay At Mahabalipuram Felicitation: “NEET Is Not The Only Path, Democracy Needs Your...
newsx

Telangana Politics: KTR vs Kavitha Clash In BRS – Family Feud Or Leadership Battle?
A Delhi judge has been tr

‘I Was Extremely Surprised’: French Court Rules In Favour Of British Woman, Giving Her Pre-Brexit...
newsx

CBI Arrests ED Deputy Director Chintan Raghuvanshi In ₹20 Lakh Bribery Case In Odisha
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Are The 2 Indian Peacekeepers Awarded With UN Medals Posthumously?

Who Are The 2 Indian Peacekeepers Awarded With UN Medals Posthumously?

Punjab Firecracker Factory Blast In Sri Muktsar Sahib Kills 4, Several Injured: Rescue Underway

Punjab Firecracker Factory Blast In Sri Muktsar Sahib Kills 4, Several Injured: Rescue Underway

TVK Leader Vijay At Mahabalipuram Felicitation: “NEET Is Not The Only Path, Democracy Needs Your Vote”

TVK Leader Vijay At Mahabalipuram Felicitation: “NEET Is Not The Only Path, Democracy Needs Your...

Telangana Politics: KTR vs Kavitha Clash In BRS – Family Feud Or Leadership Battle?

Telangana Politics: KTR vs Kavitha Clash In BRS – Family Feud Or Leadership Battle?

CBI Arrests ED Deputy Director Chintan Raghuvanshi In ₹20 Lakh Bribery Case In Odisha

CBI Arrests ED Deputy Director Chintan Raghuvanshi In ₹20 Lakh Bribery Case In Odisha

Entertainment

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’ Audio Launch

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’

‘Need Content, MOAR Content’: Netflix Goes Down for Thousands in the U.S., Sparks Frustration and Memes Online

‘Need Content, MOAR Content’: Netflix Goes Down for Thousands in the U.S., Sparks Frustration and

Tourist Family OTT Release Date Announced: Where To Watch The Tamil Hit Online Sasikumar, Simran Film

Tourist Family OTT Release Date Announced: Where To Watch The Tamil Hit Online Sasikumar, Simran

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He Bailed Out Singer For $100

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He

‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually Assaulted Her Multiple Times

‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth