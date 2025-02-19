I Will Return And Avenge Deaths: Sheikh Hasina Vows To Come Back To Bangladesh, Dubs Muhammad Yunus ‘Mobster’

Following Hasina’s statements, Bangladesh’s interim government reaffirmed its commitment to extraditing the former prime minister from India.

Exiled former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, has accused interim government chief Muhammad Yunus of fostering instability and unleashing violence in the country.

During a Zoom interaction with the widows of four policemen killed in last year’s student-led protests, she referred to Yunus as a “mobster” and vowed to return to Bangladesh to seek justice.

Sheikh Hasina Alleges Conspiracy Against Her Government

Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India after her government was toppled on August 5, 2024, attributed the deaths of the four policemen to a conspiracy orchestrated by Yunus. She claimed that he deliberately dissolved inquiry committees to cover up the violence, stating, “The killings were part of his meticulous conspiracy to throw me out of power.”

During her emotional address, Hasina recalled narrowly escaping an assassination attempt when her government was overthrown. “By the grace of God, I was kept alive to do something good. I will return and ensure justice for all of you,” she said.

Violence and Suppression of Student Protests

The four policemen lost their lives while trying to quell the student protests of July-August 2024. The demonstrations initially emerged in response to a controversial quota system but escalated into a movement demanding Hasina’s resignation. Nearly 450 police stations were reportedly set ablaze during the unrest, further intensifying the crisis.

Muhammad Yunus has allegedly admitted that there was a “design and conspiracy” to remove Hasina from power, further fueling her claims of a political plot against her.

Interim Government Responds, Prioritizes Hasina’s Extradition

Following Hasina’s statements, Bangladesh’s interim government reaffirmed its commitment to extraditing the former prime minister from India. Interim leader Muhammad Yunus’ press secretary, Shafiqul Alam, stated, “This is the government’s top priority. We will continue our efforts to extradite Hasina to hold her trial in person.”

Alam also cast doubt on the future of Hasina’s Awami League, suggesting that its continued presence in Bangladesh’s political landscape would be determined by the people and political parties. However, he emphasized that those accused of crimes, including killings and enforced disappearances, must be brought to justice.

International Pressure and UN Report

Shafiqul Alam cited a report from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), which accused Hasina’s administration of human rights violations. He noted that these findings, along with reports from other rights organizations, have increased diplomatic pressure on India to return Hasina to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh’s Foreign Office has formally requested Hasina’s repatriation through a diplomatic note. While India has acknowledged receipt of the request, it has yet to issue an official response regarding her extradition.

The political uncertainty surrounding Hasina’s return continues to unfold, with Bangladesh’s government pushing for legal action while international scrutiny mounts over the country’s political landscape.