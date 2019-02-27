Pakistan government has pulled down the alleged video of an Indian pilot following the downing of warplanes by Pakistan amid the escalation of tensions in the wake of Tuesday's air raid. The video was released by spokesperson of the Pakistan armed forces Major General Asif Ghafoor after a press conference.

The Pakistan government have taken down the alleged video of an Indian pilot, whom they claimed of capturing him. On wednesday, Pakistan government claimed to have captured Indian pilot named Abhinandan and within minutes, the government’s official Twitter handle posted an alleged video of an Indian pilot on social media. The video was released by spokesperson of the Pakistan armed forces Major General Asif Ghafoor after a press conference.

in a 49-second video, a person is wearing a flight suit is heard saying that he is Wing Commander Abhinandan. Blindfolded and gives out his service number and military rank. Later, he refuses to answer further questions. The video was later shared by Pakistan news channels also. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said that the recent airstrikes on the Indian jets were conducted in attempt to show readiness for self defense.

Meanwhile, Indian Twitter users suggested that the alleged video had been published on YouTube a day before the strikes took place.

Earlier this morning, a pilot of the Indian Indian Air Force (IAF) was killed in a MiG fighter jet crash in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district. The jet was on a routine patrolling mission. Reports said Pakistan Air Force jets violated airspace in Jammu & Kashmir’s Rajouri district. Meanwhile, airports in Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot have been put on high alert and the airspace which was suspended due to security reason in view of air strike across the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir have now resumed.

