IAF strike Pakistan, POK beyond LOC, Balakot Sector, Mirage planes live updates: Most Pakistani media have termed India's assault on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan-based terror camps as being election propaganda to please voters ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Indian response had been in the offing ever since the Pulwama suicide blast that killed 49 CRPF para-military personnel some two weeks ago.

IAF strike Pakistan, POK beyond LOC, Balakot Sector, Mirage planes live updates: Pakistani media on Tuesday rejected India’s claims that 12 Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 jets struck Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with targeted attacks on Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps and killed some 350-odd terrorists. Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had claimed at a news briefing in New Delhi that the airstrike on Tuesday hit the biggest training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot in a non-military preemptive action. All the major media outlets in Pakistan dismissed the claims of India and on Indian media as baseless. They were, however, as on the Indian side, praising the efforts of the Pakistan Air Force in repelling the attacks, which many Pakistanis and Pakistani media outlets believe didn’t create much damage, or, if any, scant damage.

Most of the Pakistani media outlets, however, termed the surgical strikes as election propaganda to appeal to voters ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Dawn, the leading Pakistani newspaper, reported that Indian aircraft intruding from the Muzaffarabad sector, scrambled back after the Pakistani Air Force’s timely response. Geo TV said this being an election year, India did the surgical strike stunt just to gain voter’s trust as better custodians of Indian safety and security.

Ary News reported that India is not ready for talks and wants to turn both countries into battlefields. India is also violating airspace along the Line of Control and the recent attack can be be the trigger for a much-longer armed conflict between the two nuclear-armed war neighbours.

Samaa TV said Indian airplanes violated the LoC on Monday night and their attempts to enter into Pakistan were foiled by the Pakistan Air Force.

PTV News reported that Pakistan should respond against India over such strikes.

