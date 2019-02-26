Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday summoned a meeting to review the situation after Indian Air Force jets carried out air strikes at major terror camps across PoK. The meeting attended by the defence and foreign ministry officials has come hours after Pakistan Army confirmed that the IAF jets penetrated the LoC and dropped payloads in the area

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday called an emergency meeting with high-level officials to review the security situation in the country after Indian Air Force struck across the Line of Control, Geo news reported. The meeting which was attended by senior government officials including former secretaries and senior ambassadors rejected the Indian claim of targeting terror camps across the PoK.

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan has directed all the security institutions and forces to remain prepared for any Indian aggression across the LoC. Pakistan has rejected the Indian claims of destroying the terrorist camps in Balakot sector as according to PM Imran Khan, there are no any kinds of terror camps in the sector. He also said that it is just to please the Indian voters as their country is going to hold the elections in the country.

We realise it’s election year, and a desperation across the border. Fact of the matter is, Indian jets were forced to retreat in haste by Pakistan army patrols and dumped fuel, which in their scramble they thought was a bomb.#Pakistan — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 26, 2019

PM Imran Khan said that Pakistan is a peace-loving nation and has registered successes in the war against terrorism. He also said that India has committed an uncalled for aggression and a violation along LoC and the country like Pakistan has right to give a suitable response in self-defence.

Imran Khan has also called a meeting of National Command Authority and National Security Council on Wednesday beside a joint parliamentary session to discuss the further preparedness for controlling the future attacks in the country.

On Tuesday, Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 jets struck Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with targeted attacks on Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps. The attack came after a suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF troopers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The attack was claimed by the JeM.

